South Australia Premier Attacks Adelaide City Council Over Village Green Event Limits

Premier Peter Malinauskas criticizes the Adelaide City Council for restricting events at Adelaide Oval Number 2, calling the decision madness amid a growing government feud.

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas has launched a scathing attack on the Adelaide City Council, labeling its recent vote to restrict event hosting at Adelaide Oval Number 2 as complete madness. The dispute centers on the community land management plan for the western side precinct known as the Village Green, where local authorities have imposed strict limits on commercial gatherings. This escalation marks a significant deterioration in relations between the state government and the local council, adding to existing tensions with federal officials.

Council Restricts Event Frequency And Attendance

The Adelaide City Council voted to amend the management plan for Adelaide Oval Number 2, capping the number of days events can be hosted at six per year excluding stadium use days. The resolution also prohibits any single event series from running for more than three consecutive days and maintains a hard attendance limit of 15,000 people. While the council retains the power to review this capacity upon application, the new rules require prior approval for larger gatherings, a move that has sparked immediate controversy among state officials and venue operators.

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Premier Accuses Local Government Of Stifling Growth

Premier Peter Malinauskas argued that the council is actively repelling people away from the city and stifling economic opportunities by imposing these barriers. He criticized the local government for having a well-established reputation of knocking back opportunities despite claiming support for major events. The premier suggested that the council lacks a broader vision for the region, stating that the decision demonstrates an inability to see the bigger picture necessary for regional development and tourism growth.

SMA Chair Expresses Frustration Over Added Barriers

Stadium Management Authority chairperson Jamie Briggs described his reaction to the council vote as surprised and very frustrated, noting that additional restrictions were added to the land management plan. He warned that requiring promoters to seek council approval for events exceeding 15,000 attendees would deter potential organizers who are unwilling to risk their events being voted down in a city chamber. The SMA is currently consulting with the state government to explore legal avenues to repeal these decisions, arguing they hinder the authority's ability to host large-scale functions.

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Lord Mayor Defends Approval Process And Logistics

Lord Mayor Jane Lomax-Smith insisted that the council had approved everything requested by the Stadium Management Authority, suggesting that miscommunication may be the root cause of the current conflict. She stated that if the authority now regrets the changes they specifically asked for, they need to communicate more effectively with local representatives. Councillor Phil Martin supported the decision, explaining that the approval requirement ensures adequate management of roads, sanitation facilities, and waste collection during large gatherings.

Tensions Rise Over Sponsorship And Economic Impact

The political fallout extends beyond logistical concerns, with Premier Malinauskas highlighting a perceived contradiction in the council's approach to corporate sponsorship. He pointed out that the council recently repealed a ban on sponsorships from South Australian companies like Santos gas giant while simultaneously restricting physical activity at the oval. This juxtaposition led the premier to question whether the council is laying the groundwork for state administration, emphasizing that the issue is about fostering a council that supports rather than hinders economic progress.