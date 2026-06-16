South Australia's Electoral Commissioner Resigns Amid Election Review and Planned Council Election Delay

Mick Sherry has resigned as South Australia's Electoral Commissioner following a troubled March election marked by ballot errors and IT failures. His departure coincides with an independent review of the state polls and a government plan to postpone local council elections until 2027 based on advice from the acting commissioner.

Mick Sherry has resigned from his position as South Australia's Electoral Commissioner, a move that comes amidst ongoing scrutiny over the administration of the state's recent elections.

Sherry had been on personal leave since the problematic March elections, which were plagued by a series of operational failures. These issues included misplaced ballots, insufficient staffing at polling places, and significant computer system glitches that disrupted the voting process. His departure marks a significant development in the broader fallout from the election, which has prompted a formal independent review.

The state government, through Attorney-General Kyam Maher, confirmed that Sherry tendered his resignation to the Governor, with it becoming effective in late July. Maher stated that the decision was Sherry's own and refrained from speculating on the specific reasons behind it. The resignation aligns with a period of intense review and anticipated legislative action. Former Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers has been appointed to lead an independent investigation into the management and oversight of the March state and Voice elections.

This review is tasked with examining the systemic failures that undermined public confidence in the electoral process. Concurrently, the acting Electoral Commissioner, Leah McLay, has advised the government that the scheduled November local council elections should be postponed. She argued that there would be insufficient time to implement any reforms recommended by the ongoing review before the local elections take place, risking a recurrence of similar problems.

In response to this advice, the state government has announced its intention to introduce legislation to delay the local council elections until April 2027. This postponement will affect 67 councils across South Australia. Attorney-General Maher emphasized that the decision to delay was not made lightly, describing it as a necessary step to avoid "significant problems" that could plague the local government elections.

The government acknowledged that it would prefer to proceed as planned but asserted a responsibility to act on the expert advice from the acting electoral commissioner. The dual pressures of the commissioner's resignation and the impending electoral review have cast a shadow over the state's electoral administration, raising questions about accountability and the path forward for restoring trust in the voting system





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Electoral Commissioner Resignation South Australia Election Review March Election Problems Local Council Election Delay Tom Rogers Review

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