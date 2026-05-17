South Australia's Labor Government Moves to Lift Fracking Ban on Limestone Coast, Two Years Early

South Australia's ban on fracking was meant to last another two years. But the state Labor government has moved to overturn the moratorium two years earlier, despite widespread community opposition to fracking in the region. This decision has been met with shock and dismay by farmers, environmentalists, and communities, who argue that fracking poses a risk to the region's natural resources and sustainable farming future.

‘Disastrous’ plan to allow fracking on South Australia 's Limestone Coast is a broken promise, locals say Labor moves to overturn moratorium on fracking in groundwater-dependent region two years earlier than planned and just weeks after state election South Australia 's ban on fracking was meant to last another two years.

But farmers, environmentalists and communities have expressed shock and dismay over laws that will open up the Limestone Coast for unconventional gas development, with some calling the move ‘deeply regrettable’ and ‘environmentally disastrous.





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South Australia Fracking Limestone Coast Gas Extraction Unconventional Gas Development Environmentally Disastrous Deep Regretable Sustainability Gas Field Free Frack Ban Natural Resources Agriculture Climate Change Renewable Target Unlocking Productively Regulated Local Product Natural Resources

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