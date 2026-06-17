South Australia's lower house votes down bill to restrict late-term abortions

A bill to restrict late-term abortions has been defeated in South Australia's lower house, with a vote of 36 to 9. The bill, which would have restricted access to abortion after 25 weeks, had passed the upper house earlier in the day.

South Australia 's lower house has voted down a bill to restrict access to late-term abortion, after the legislation had earlier passed the upper house. The bill was defeated 36 votes to 9 votes shortly after 9:30pm ACST, following less than two hours of debate.

Both premier Peter Malinauskas and opposition leader Ashton Hurn voted in favour of the bill, but did not speak on the matter. The matter was a conscience vote for Labor and Liberal MPs. The Greens voted against it, while One Nation supported it. Earlier, one Labor source told the ABC there was 'nervous optimism' the bill would be voted down in the lower house.

The original bill precluded fetal abnormalities as a reason for access to a late-term abortion, however the exemption was later included after an amendment by Labor MP Tung Ngo. Ms Game's bill passed the upper house 10 votes to 9 with the support of three newly-elected One Nation MPs. It is the furthest an anti-abortion bill has made it through South Australia's parliament, after two earlier bids in 2024 and 2025 were voted down by the upper house.

South Australian law currently permits abortions after 23 weeks, with the approval of two doctors, if the continuation of the pregnancy would involve 'significant risk of injury to the physical or mental health' of the pregnant person. Ms Game's said the make-up of parliament had changed following the state election. Speaking on the floor of parliament before it was defeated in the lower house, Ms Game said there was support for the bill following the March election result.

The composition of this chamber has changed; it's changed due to the voting of the public, she said. The public's been fully aware of the new parties that have entered this chamber and their stance on abortion. I would much rather be here talking about safe and equitable access to abortion, Ms Selwood said. Supporters of Ms Game's legislation in the upper house backed the amendment put forward by Mr Ngo to include an exemption for serious fetal abnormalities.

Upper house Liberal MP Dennis Hood said while he would have preferred the bill passed in its original form, politics is the art of the possible and the change would make the bill more palatable to many people. Mr Ngo said he did not support late-term abortion but I am also against forcing families into suffering when the medical reality is clear and the outcome is heartbreak.

We trust families every day with decisions about life and death, we trust them because they are the ones that love that person most, he said. Hundreds attended a rally in support of Sarah Game's bill on Wednesday evening. Labor upper house MP Russel Wortley called on lower house MPs to vote against the legislation. The numbers have changed in this house, which is obvious, it's also changed in the lower house, he said.

And there are 34 members of the Labor Party in that chamber, and I know there are a number of members of the opposition and independents who don't support this bill. We fought the battle twice and we won it. I would now implore members of the lower house to respect the rights of women to make their decision. Anti-abortion activist Joanna Howe and Family First MLC Sarah Game attended a rally in support of the late-term abortion bill





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