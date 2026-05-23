South Australia's Riverland Turning Green Amid Heavy Rain, Birds Thriving

The Riverland region of South Australia is experiencing a greening landscape due to heavy rainfall, with Gluepot Reserve in Waikerie seeing an exceptional bird season. Ian Falkenberg, chairman of Gluepot Management Committee, reported sightings of orange chats, white-fronted chats, pink cockatoos, and high numbers of woodswallows. University of New South Wales Centre for Ecosystem Science director Richard Kingsford explained the increased productivity and breeding season triggered by the rain. However, a dry El Niño year is forecast, and birds may move to other parts of the country.

The Riverland region of South Australia is experiencing a greening landscape due to heavy rain fall, with Gluepot Reserve in Waikerie seeing an exceptional bird season .

Ian Falkenberg, chairman of Gluepot Management Committee, reported sightings of orange chats, white-fronted chats, pink cockatoos, and high numbers of woodswallows. University of New South Wales Centre for Ecosystem Science director Richard Kingsford explained the increased productivity and breeding season triggered by the rain.

However, a dry El Niño year is forecast, and birds may move to other parts of the country





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South Australia Riverland Heavy Rain Birds Exceptional Bird Season Ian Falkenberg Gluepot Reserve Richard Kingsford El Niño Dry Year

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