South Australian parliament to vote on revised BHP water deal amid Indigenous and environmental concerns

A new mining indenture expands BHP's Olympic Dam lease and sets a 2036 deadline to close a major artesian well, prompting criticism from Arabian traditional owners and environmental groups who say the changes do not adequately protect mound springs.

The South Australian government is moving swiftly to pass a revised mining agreement with BHP that aims to change the way water is taken from the Great Artesian Basin for the Olympic Dam operation.

The updated indenture expands BHP's lease area and removes previous limits on copper output, creating the possibility of a major expansion of the mine. At the same time it introduces new provisions on water use, requiring the company to cease extraction from Wellfield A by the year 2036. Environmental groups and representatives of the Arabian people argue that the changes do not go far enough to protect the fragile mound springs that are culturally important and ecologically sensitive.

They claim they have been excluded from meaningful consultation and that the bill would lock in long‑term water withdrawals that could damage the springs for generations. BHP currently draws more than four million litres of water each day from Wellfield A and twenty nine million litres from Wellfield B. Officials from the Department for Environment and Water say that Wellfield B has a smaller impact on spring pressure, but the overall volume extracted remains a concern for traditional owners.

The Arabian community has highlighted that the mound springs are sacred sites and that any continued drawdown of water threatens their survival. Janette Milera, a spokesperson for the community, expressed worry that the bill could allow BHP to continue extracting water from Wellfield B for decades even if Wellfield A is closed, thereby locking in an adverse impact on the springs. She called for a better consultation process and stronger safeguards.

In response, Energy and Mining Minister Tom Koutsantonis explained that the revised indenture would place the decision‑making on water licences in the hands of the Department for Environment and Water and the Environment Protection Authority. He said that the new framework would tie BHP's licence renewals to the health of the well springs, a significant shift from previous arrangements.

The minister also argued that shutting down Wellfield A by 2036 would allow the mound springs to recover, and that the proposed Northern Water project - a desalination plant on the Spencer Gulf linked to a pipeline extending to the mine - would further reduce reliance on the basin. If the desalination scheme proceeds, BHP expects to use the treated water for most of its operations, leaving Wellfield B as a backup source under stricter environmental conditions.

Critics, however, maintain that the bill still grants BHP a long‑term right to extract water from the basin and that the consultation process has been rushed. An inquiry committee chaired by the mining minister received more than twenty public submissions during a ten‑day window, but many stakeholders feel their concerns were not adequately addressed.

The legislation is expected to pass parliament within the week, ahead of a decision on the Northern Water project that is slated for the second half of 2027. The outcome will shape the balance between expanding a major mineral operation and preserving a unique water system that supports both cultural heritage and biodiversity in South Australia





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Great Artesian Basin Olympic Dam BHP Mound Springs Northern Water Project

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