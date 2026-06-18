South Australian sports identity involved in serious truck crash

A well-known sports identity in South Australia has been involved in a serious truck crash, leaving him with serious injuries and sparking concern from the sports community.

A well-known South Australian sports identity, affectionately known as Godra , was involved in a serious truck crash outside Victor Harbor, south of Adelaide, on Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, Godra, who is a 57-year-old man from Waitpinga, was driving a cattle truck when it crashed into a tree on Range Road in Back Valley. The incident occurred around 5:15 pm, and emergency services were quickly dispatched to the scene. The driver, who is the sole occupant of the truck, was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries. While there is hope that he will pull through, his condition is currently very serious.

The news has been met with sadness from the sports community, particularly from the Adelaide Crows, where Godra is a well-known figure. He has been a part of the team for many years and has earned cult status among fans for his impressive skills, including winning the AFL mark of the year award three times. Despite missing out on the team's grand final successes in the late 1990s, Godra remains a beloved figure in the sports community.

His dedication and passion for the game have inspired many, and his current condition has left fans hoping for the best. The incident serves as a reminder of the risks and challenges faced by those in the sports industry, and the importance of prioritizing safety and well-being.

As the situation continues to unfold, fans and well-wishers are sending their thoughts and prayers to Godra and his loved ones, hoping for a speedy recovery and a return to the game that he loves





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Godra South Australian Sports Identity Truck Crash Adelaide Crows AFL Mark Of The Year Award

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