South-east Queensland braced for more heavy rain and flash flooding after overnight deluge

Residents across south-east Queensland face another day of dangerous weather with forecasts predicting heavy rain, thunderstorms, and potential flash flooding. This follows a night of significant rainfall that has already saturated the ground, with locations like Burpengary, Dayboro, Manly, and Rosewood recording over 60mm each. Meteorologists warn the already soggy conditions mean rivers and creeks are primed for flooding. The weather pattern, driven by a slow-moving upper-level low-pressure system fed by tropical moisture and a warm Tasman Sea, is unusual in its longevity. Conditions are expected to ease by Friday, bringing light showers and then a sunny weekend.

South-east Queensland is bracing for further severe weather on Thursday, with residents warned to prepare for additional heavy rain , thunderstorms, and the potential for dangerous flash flooding .

This follows a night of intense downpours that already drenched the region. Overnight rainfall measurements were significant across the area. In the northern suburbs, Burpengary recorded 69 millimetres and Dayboro 61 millimetres. To the south and west, Manly logged 60 millimetres and Rosewood 68 millimetres.

Even Brisbane's central business district saw a substantial total of 45 millimetres. The Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Jonathan How explained that the high rainfall rates experienced in a short duration dramatically increase the risk of new flash flooding, especially as more rain and thunderstorms are forecast for the day.

"And then this morning, we are still seeing very heavy showers moving through the area," he commented. The dangerous weather cocktail includes not only torrential rain but also large-scale, damaging winds and widespread thunderstorms, all contributing to a heightened flash flooding threat for communities across the south-east corner. The ground is already saturated from previous rain, making rivers and creeks particularly vulnerable to rapid rises.

"And because of the rain we've had recently, everything's quite soggy, so the rivers and creeks are ready to go and primed for flooding," Dr. How stated. A long-term forecast provides some relief, with conditions expected to ease considerably by Friday. Only light showers are predicted before a return to more settled weather over the weekend, featuring sunshine and pleasant maximum temperatures around 23 degrees Celsius.

The sheer intensity of the recent storm activity is illustrated by data showing 340,000 lightning strikes across central and southern Queensland over the 24-hour period ending Thursday morning. The meteorological driver behind this prolonged wet spell has been identified by Weatherzone meteorologist Ben Domensino. He said a slow-moving upper-level low-pressure system has been sitting over south-east Queensland, creating a profoundly unstable atmosphere.

This system is being fed by a rich stream of tropical moisture, which is further enhanced by additional evaporation from the abnormally warm waters of the Tasman Sea.

"One reason this weather pattern is producing so much rain is because it is being fed by a steady feed of air from the tropics, which is also being boosted by additional moisture evaporating from the abnormally warm Tasman Sea," Domensino explained. While systems of this kind are not unusual during the autumn and winter months, their persistence is notable.

Domensino noted it is unusual for such a pattern to remain locked over the region for such an extended duration, leading to the cumulative rainfall totals and associated flood risks that have been observed





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