South Korea Expands Cheonghae Unit Operations Near Hormuz Strait

South Korea seeks parliamentary approval to extend Cheonghae anti-piracy missions to 650km from the Strait of Hormuz, aiming to protect 70% of oil imports amid geopolitical tensions.

South Korea's Ministry of Defence has announced plans to significantly expand the operational area of its Cheonghae anti-piracy unit to waters located approximately 650 kilometers from the Strait of Hormuz. The government intends to submit a formal motion to parliament seeking legislative approval for this strategic extension of maritime capabilities in the Middle East.

Strategic Expansion Near Hormuz

The proposed motion requests permission to expand the Cheonghae unit's area of operation to include waters near the port of Duqm in Oman. This new operational zone is situated about 650 kilometers away from the vital Strait of Hormuz. The expansion is part of a broader effort to safeguard South Korean economic interests in a region critical for global energy supplies.

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Defence ministry officials stated that the enhancement of the Cheonghae unit's mission is strictly aimed at protecting South Korean citizens and securing vital economic interests. The reinforcement is designated for non-combat purposes only, ensuring that the unit operates independently of allied forces. This independence is a key factor in maintaining South Korea's neutral stance in regional conflicts.

Operational Restrictions and Assets

Strict operational boundaries have been established to prevent unintended escalation. Operations will remain restricted to open waters south of Oman. Maritime patrol aircraft are explicitly prohibited from targeting or monitoring Iranian territory, territorial waters, or the interior of the Strait of Hormuz during their missions.

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The unit currently consists of a 4,400-ton-class destroyer, a maritime operations helicopter, up to three rigid-hull inflatable boats, and approximately 300 service members stationed in the Gulf of Aden since 2009. To support the expanded mission, Seoul plans to deploy a P-8A maritime patrol aircraft. Additionally, the personnel count of the unit is set to increase by 75 members to manage the larger operational area.

Energy Security and Diplomatic Context

This decision comes amid intense pressure from United States President Donald Trump, who has criticized South Korea for its perceived lack of support for Iran war efforts. Despite this criticism, South Korea is carefully navigating diplomatic waters by emphasizing the civilian and economic nature of its mission. The government asserts that the expansion is not intended to draw the country into conflict but to review a greater role in safeguarding navigation.

South Korea's reliance on Middle Eastern energy imports makes this region strategically vital. In 2025, the country sourced 70 percent of its oil supplies from the Middle East. Most of these critical energy deliveries are transported through the Strait of Hormuz, making the security of these sea lanes a top national priority.

Approval Process and Next Steps

The motion to expand the unit's deployment to the Middle East requires approval from President Lee Jae Myung and the cabinet before it can take effect. This legislative and executive oversight ensures that the expansion aligns with national security policies and diplomatic strategies. The current deployment mandate in the Middle East is set to expire at the end of 2026.

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By extending the operational zone, South Korea aims to ensure safe navigation for commercial vessels that are essential for its energy supply chain. The move reflects a careful balance between responding to international pressure and maintaining strict neutrality in the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The parliament will now review the motion to determine the future scope of the Cheonghae unit's activities.