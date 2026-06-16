South Melbourne Boxing Gym Faces Arson Attacks, Second Fire Causes Major Damage

A South Melbourne boxing gym, Rare Breed, was set on fire twice in 24 hours by arsonists. The first attack on Tuesday caused minor damage, but a second blaze Wednesday gutted the facility. The gym's owner aims to reopen within a week. The site was previously Halo Gym, embroiled in a violent ownership dispute involving a hammer attack and fraud allegations.

A boxing gym in South Melbourne has been targeted by arsonists in two separate attacks within a 24-hour period, with the second fire causing extensive damage and effectively gutting the facility.

Emergency services responded to the Rare Breed gym on Montague Street in the early hours of both Tuesday and Wednesday following reports of fires. On Tuesday, just before 4am, a white vehicle rammed the gym's roller door, and offenders set a fire inside before fleeing. That fire was quickly contained, resulting in only minor damage to the gym floor.

However, just after 3am on Wednesday, firefighters returned to find the structure engulfed in smoke and flames. It took 33 firefighters nearly 40 minutes to bring the blaze under control, which has been described as causing significant damage. The gym had largely escaped harm from the first incident. The owner, Dimachki, addressed the attacks on social media, reassuring members that while a building can be repaired, the sense of community cannot be broken.

He stated the gym is cooperating with Victoria Police and aims to reopen within a week. The gym's location has a history of controversy. Previously known as Halo Gym, it was founded by AK Moslehi Roudi in 2020 but closed in August 2024 after a bitter dispute between Roudi and his former wife, Tamika Gray, over control.

Their conflict escalated in March 2024 when Gray, accompanied by four men-one wielding a claw hammer-confronted Roudi inside the gym, leaving him with internal injuries and a broken nose. The incident was partly caught on CCTV and contributed to an intervention order. These prior events, including allegations of fraud, massive debt, and police investigations, add a complex layer to the recent arson, though police have not yet confirmed a direct link between the past feud and the current crime





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Arson Boxing Gym South Melbourne Fire Rare Breed Halo Gym AK Moslehi Roudi Tamika Gray Victoria Police

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