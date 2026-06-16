South Melbourne Boxing Gym Twice Torched in Arson spree

Rare Breed gym suffered two deliberate fires within a day, the second causing major damage. The attacks follow a turbulent history involving former owners and a violent confrontation. Police are investigating.

A boxing gym in South Melbourne , the Rare Breed facility on Montague Street, has suffered two arson attacks within a 24-hour period, with the second blaze causing extensive destruction.

Emergency services responded to the initial incident just before 4am on Tuesday after a white vehicle rammed the gym's roller door. Offenders set a fire inside which was quickly contained, resulting in only minor damage to the gym floor before they fled. The following morning, shortly after 3am on Wednesday, firefighters returned to find the structure engulfed in smoke and flames. It required 33 firefighters nearly 40 minutes to bring the blaze under control, leaving the gym with significant damage.

The gym's owner, Dimachki, addressed the attacks via social media, emphasizing that while the building can be damaged, the community cannot be broken. He stated they are cooperating with Victoria Police and hope to reopen within a week. The gym's history includes a period of intense conflict between former owners AK Moslehi Roudi and Tamika Gray, who operated under the name Halo Gym.

Their feud involved allegations of fraud, massive debt, police investigations, and a violent daylight attack in March 2024 where Moslehi Roudi was allegedly confronted by his ex-wife and four men, one armed with a claw hammer, resulting in internal injuries and a broken nose. The gym had closed in August 2024 prior to these latest incidents





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Boxing Gym in South Melbourne Targeted by Arsonists Twice in 24 HoursA boxing gym in South Melbourne was hit by arsonists twice within 24 hours, with the second fire causing significant damage. The Rare Breed gym on Montague Street first saw a vehicle ram its roller door before a fire was set early Tuesday, causing minor damage. Early Wednesday, another blaze broke out, requiring 33 firefighters nearly 40 minutes to contain. The gym's owner expressed determination to reopen within a week. The site has a history of controversy, including a previous ownership dispute involving allegations of fraud, a massive debt, and a violent attack with a claw hammer and gun.

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