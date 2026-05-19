Southampton expelled from Championship playoffs after spoilers found filming rival clubs

Southampton will not have the chance to gain promotion to the Premier League after unauthorised filming of Middlesbrough training sessions. The English Football League has expelled Southampton from the Championship playoffs for spying on rival clubs. The league said Southampton had admitted further breaches this season concerning games against Oxford United and Ipswich. The south-coast club has been deducted four points for next season in the Championship.

Southampton will not have the chance to gain promotion to the Premier League after unauthorised filming of Middlesbrough training sessions. The English Football League has expelled Southampton from the Championship playoffs for spying on rival clubs.

Southampton was charged for unauthorised filming of Middlesbrough training sessions, and admitted further breaches regarding games against Oxford United and Ipswich. Middlesbrough has been reinstated for Sunday morning's playoff game against Hull City, with the winner gaining promotion to the Premier League. Southampton has also been deducted four points from next season in the Championship. Southampton has been expelled from the Championship playoffs after admitting to repeatedly spying on opponents.

The English Football League reinstated Middlesbrough to play in the Wembley final — the richest game in soccer — against Hull City on Sunday morning (AEST). The winner gets promoted to the Premier League. Southampton was charged earlier this month for the unauthorised filming of Middlesbrough's training sessions ahead of their semifinal. It went on to win the two-legged tie, putting it within one game of promotion to the top flight.

The league said the south-coast club had subsequently admitted further breaches this season concerning games against Oxford United and Ipswich. It was also deducted four points for next season. Southampton previously defeated Middlesbrough in a two-legged semifinal to reach the playoff game against Hull City. Southampton has a right to appeal the commission's decision in accordance with EFL regulations, and the parties are working to try and resolve any appeal on Wednesday, 20 May.

Subject to the outcome, it could result in a further change to Saturday's fixture. The league said Southampton admitted breaches requiring clubs to act with the 'utmost good faith' and prohibiting the observation of another club's training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match. The playoff final is labelled the world's richest one-off soccer match because a windfall of at least $270 million in future earnings is on offer





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Southern Championship English Premier League Middlesbrough Leeds Olympique De Marseille Derby County

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aaron Rai becomes first English golfer to win US PGA Championship since 1919Last Englishman to triumph was Jim Barnes 107 years ago.

Read more »

Rai runs away with PGA Championship win, but earned respect of his rivals long agoHe wears two gloves, takes meticulous care of his equipment and grew up wanting to be a Formula 1 driver. Aaron Rai won the PGA Championship in stunning fashion, but has never forgotten his humble upbringing.

Read more »

Southampton's appeal vs EFL sanctions for spyingSouthampton has appealed the four-point deduction and public acknowledgment of spying on rivals and will face the escalated consequences of the English Football League (EFL) sanctions. The participant who was caught spying and later removed from the team is likely to face FA charges.

Read more »

BREAKING: Southampton kicked out of promotion final over spying scandal in $377m PL bombshellBREAKING: Southampton kicked out of promotion final over spying scandal in $377m PL bombshell

Read more »