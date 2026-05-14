Southampton's potential playoff exit and delayed final due to alleged misconduct

Southampton could be kicked out of the playoffs and the date of the Championship playoff final may be delayed if found guilty of breaching regulations. The EFL has charged Southampton for allegedly spying on Middlesbrough's training within 72 hours of their first-leg meeting and for not acting 'with the utmost good faith'. The independent disciplinary commission will hear the case by Tuesday 19 May, four days before the scheduled playoff final at Wembley. The EFL reiterated that the commission, rather than the league, controls the proposed timetable. Hull, guaranteed a place in the Wembley showpiece, are frustrated at being in limbo, with increasing doubts over their final opponents and the possibility the game could be postponed.

Southampton could be kicked out of the playoffs and the date of the Championship playoff final may be delayed if found guilty of breaching regulations.

The EFL has charged Southampton for allegedly spying on Middlesbrough's training within 72 hours of their first-leg meeting and for not acting 'with the utmost good faith'. The independent disciplinary commission will hear the case by Tuesday 19 May, four days before the scheduled playoff final at Wembley. The EFL reiterated that the commission, rather than the league, controls the proposed timetable.

Hull, guaranteed a place in the Wembley showpiece, are frustrated at being in limbo, with increasing doubts over their final opponents and the possibility the game could be postponed





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Southampton Playoffs Allegedly Spying Middlesbrough Training Not Acting With Utmost Good Faith EFL Disciplinary Commission Contingency Plans Ticket Sale Information Booking Associated Travel And Accommodation Hull Wembley Showpiece Frustrated Doubts Over Final Opponents Possibility Game Could Be Postponed

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