Southampton vs Middlesbrough: EFL Championship Play-off Final

Southampton has defeated Middlesbrough to advance to the EFL Championship play-off final after a tense and heated two-leg semifinal. The two teams were charged with spying before the first leg, with Southampton being alleged to have used discriminatory language during the second leg. Southampton will have Hull City in the play-off final on May 23, with the winner earning promotion to the English Premier League.

Southampton has defeated Middlesbrough to advance to the EFL Championship play-off final after a tense and heated two-leg semifinal. The two teams were charged with spying before the first leg, with Southampton being alleged to have used discriminatory language during the second leg.

Southampton will have Hull City in the play-off final on May 23, with the winner earning promotion to the English Premier League. Tensions boiled over between the coaches at the end of the first half, with accusations of spying and discriminatory language





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Southampton Middlesbrough EFL Championship Play-Off Final Spying Discriminatory Language Play-Off Final With Hull Tonda Eckert Kim Hellberg Luke Ayling Taylor Harwood-Bellis Ross Stewart Shea Charles Sol Brynn Ryan Manning Prize Money Broadcast Revenue English Premier League

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