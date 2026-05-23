Southeastern Australia's housing market is slowing as rising interest rates and tax changes impact buyers and sellers.

South Australia's housing market is starting to level out as tax changes and rising interest rates take their toll on buyers and sellers. Boarding the post-COVID boom, the real estate market has seen a significant decline in interest, with auction clearance rates falling from 80% to below 60% in just months.

While some investors may welcome the changes, many owner-occupiers like Pranav Patidar see it as a more level playing field, giving them a better chance of getting into the market. Dubious about the potential impact of the federal budget tax changes on the housing market, experts say the focus is on what's next, with expectations of price growth slowing amid the rising interest rates and changing tax climate.

And with some 12 to 18 months ahead of them, many Gaz writers forecast house prices will increase at a rate only matching inflation figures — not the historic 70 to 80 percent gains seen during the post-COVID boom





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Housing Market Tax Changes Interest Rates Australian Real Estate Southeastern Australia Wustralian Real Estate

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