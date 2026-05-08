Souths coach Wayne Bennett critical of NRL's handling of Latrell Mitchell's injury situation

Souths coach Wayne Bennett has taken umbrage to the NRL’s handling of Latrell Mitchell’s injury situation, after the competition’s official website revealed the star centre wouldn’t play against Cronulla this weekend before the Rabbitohs could announce it themselves.

Souths coach Wayne Bennett has taken umbrage to the NRL ’s handling of Latrell Mitchell ’s injury situation, after the competition’s official website revealed the star centre wouldn’t play against Cronulla this weekend before the Rabbitohs could announce it themselves.

Mitchell was in pain all week and he was withdrawn from the Rabbitohs’ side on Thursday. NRL.com was first to break the news with Souths caught off guard by this given they hadn’t had a chance to release their own statement. The NRL aren’t great at holding secrets. It wasn’t a secret either, but I think it’s the responsibility of the club to nominate their players and whether they’re in or out of the team.

I don’t think it’s an NRL decision, Bennett told reporters on Friday. When journalist Brent Read put to Bennett that the NRL perhaps wanted to get on the front foot to protect the game’s integrity, the super coach bristled at that suggestion. There was nothing about integrity that’s been questioned there, I can tell you now.

Surely the club has a right to tell their people or get ourselves sorted out before we’re inundated with phone calls (from journalists) and the rest that goes with it, he said. My staff member told me that the NRL said for us not to say anything at that time, so that was fine, but it was contrary to what happened.

We weren’t going to hold it back but I don’t like the fact that you ring me up, someone else rings me up and we’re not ready to release it and then you feel like you’re letting everybody down then because it’s already been released. He shouldn’t be out for (Game 1). It’s two and a half weeks away so he’ll certainly be right by then, Bennett said





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Latrell Mitchell NRL Souths Cronulla Rabbitohs Wayne Bennett NRL.Com Brent Read Integrity Club Nominate Players Team Decision Pain Withdrawn Thursday Released Feeling Letting Everybody Down Already Released Shouldn’T Out Game 1 Certainly Right By Then

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