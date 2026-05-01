Southwell's Farewell Field Goal Seals Origin Win for NSW

Jesse Southwell kicked her first career field goal to lead NSW to victory in the State of Origin opener against Queensland, providing a fitting farewell before her move to the Brisbane Broncos.

Jesse Southwell , a local favorite, delivered a memorable farewell performance for Newcastle supporters before her upcoming move to Brisbane. The 21-year-old playmaker etched her name into State of Origin history by successfully kicking her first-ever field goal in a game, securing a crucial victory for NSW in the opening match against Queensland.

The game, played at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, ended with a score of 11-6, with Southwell’s one-pointer breaking a 6-all deadlock in the final ten minutes. This achievement adds another layer to an already impressive career for the young star, who has already claimed two NRLW titles with the Newcastle Knights and has proudly represented both her state and her country. Southwell’s game-winning field goal wasn’t a solo effort.

It came after a charged-down attempt, with teammate Olivia Kernick providing vital support and guidance. Kernick had previously discussed field goal setups with Southwell during a break in play, encouraging her to take the shot that ultimately proved decisive. Southwell herself expressed surprise and delight at the moment, acknowledging Kernick’s role in her confidence. Despite the high-pressure situation, Southwell demonstrated remarkable composure, immediately focusing on the remaining minutes of the game and the need to maintain control.

Her mindset reflected a maturity beyond her years, recognizing that the game wasn’t won until the final whistle. The significance of achieving this milestone at her home ground, where she has played for the Knights for four seasons, added an extra layer of emotion to the occasion. NSW coach John Strange praised Southwell’s resilience and positive attitude, highlighting her ability to back herself under pressure – a quality he actively encourages in all his players.

He emphasized the exceptional talent within the entire NSW team, stating that each of the 17 players who took the field were outstanding athletes and skilled footballers. This victory is particularly poignant as Southwell prepares to embark on a new chapter in her career, having recently signed with the Brisbane Broncos for the next two seasons. The field goal serves as a perfect parting gift to the Newcastle community before she relocates.

She is scheduled to move to Brisbane this weekend and will immediately begin preparations with her new team. Southwell’s ability to perform under pressure and her unwavering focus on the task at hand were evident in her post-match comments, where she referenced Queensland’s history of snatching late victories in both the men’s and women’s State of Origin series. This experience fueled her determination to avoid a similar fate and secure the win for NSW.

The Blues will now travel to Suncorp Stadium on May 14th, aiming to clinch the State of Origin series. Southwell’s transition to the Broncos is seen as a significant move for both the player and the club, and her performance in the opener has undoubtedly raised expectations for her future contributions. The young playmaker’s journey continues, and her ability to deliver in crucial moments suggests a bright future ahead





FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

State Of Origin Jesse Southwell NSW Blues Queensland Maroons NRLW Field Goal Brisbane Broncos Newcastle Knights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Women's State of Origin Game I live: NSW Blues host Queensland Maroons in series openerThe NSW Blues have won Game I of Women's State of Origin, overcoming a half-time deficit to secure an 11-6 win. Follow live.

Read more »

Southwell etches her name into Origin folklore as NSW stun depleted Maroons to win Game 1State of Origin: A big hit from the Blues has put them in great field position to score their first try of the 2026 State of Origin series.

Read more »

NSW draw first blood in women’s State of Origin with 11-6 win over Maroons7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Marauding Blues hold off luckless Maroons to take Women’s Origin series leadNSW defeat Queensland 11-6 in Game 1 after Jesse Southwell field goal helps hosts recover half-time deficit

Read more »

NSW Women Win Origin Opener After 'Origin Plays' Turn the TideNew South Wales defeated Queensland 11-6 in the opening match of the Women's State of Origin series, with key moments described as classic 'Origin plays' proving decisive. The article explores the intangible qualities that define these impactful plays and highlights standout performances from both teams.

Read more »

Jesse Southwell's Clutch Field Goal Secures NSW Victory in Women's State of Origin OpenerNew South Wales halfback Jesse Southwell kicked the go-ahead field goal in a thrilling 11-6 win over Queensland in the women's State of Origin opener. Southwell, who is set to join the Brisbane Broncos in the NRLW, delivered a standout performance, marking her farewell to Newcastle with a historic victory.

Read more »