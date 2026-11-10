SpaceX Boca Chica Land Sale Frozen by Hinojosa Before Swearing-In

Texas parks officials paused a proposal to sell 1,300 acres of Boca Chica state park to SpaceX until Hinojosa is sworn in as governor.

Hinojosa, who will become governor of Texas, has asked the state parks and wildlife department to freeze a proposal to sell 1,300 acres (525 hectares) of land in a state park at Boca Chica to SpaceX, the rocket company founded by Elon Musk. The department complied with her request. The pause will remain in place until Hinojosa is sworn into her new office.

Speaking to reporters, Hinojosa said that selling Texas beaches to Elon Musk was almost unimaginable. She described the proposal as unacceptable and argued that the state's beaches are protected in the Texas constitution as free and open to the people of Texas.

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Hinojosa Defends Texas Beach Access Rights

Hinojosa's position is that the beaches belong to the public, and she said the dispute is not about shutting down Elon Musk or his companies. She said any work by SpaceX must happen on Texas terms, and that the state cannot run over the people of Texas to accommodate the project.

She also said this is what changes once she takes office as governor. Her stated objection centers on the terms of the deal rather than a blanket rejection of the company's presence in the state.

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Musk Supporters Mock Beach Protection Push

Supporters of Elon Musk responded sharply to Hinojosa's position on X, mocking her for valuing empty beaches and lowly birds over ocean-front launchpads and what they called Musk's rockets. Some of the posts suggested that she was unfit for office.

Musk's supporters predicted that he would move his operations to Louisiana or Florida, two states that remain under Republican control, leaving economic damage behind in Texas. Those predictions were made by his fans online and have not been confirmed by SpaceX or Musk.

Texas Election Reveals Wealth Versus Public Divide

The dispute reflects a wider political divide over concentrated wealth, according to the author of the source article, who frames the Texas fight as a struggle between the many and the money. In that framing, most Texans who are struggling to get by are pitted against the increasingly concentrated wealth at the top.

Talarico, speaking to an audience of supporters in Austin last month, said that Elon Musk wants Texas land, water, and tax dollars, and wants his own personal United States senator. The article argues that Musk did not win a senator or a governor, but helped create a national split between ultrarich tech figures and ordinary people who need clean air, fresh water, healthcare, and public parks.

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Midterm Results Signal Broader Voter Backlash

The article argues that the midterm results show voters pushing back against billionaire influence across several issues, including proposals to tax the super-rich to pay for basic services. It also cites a national backlash against artificial intelligence and datacenters, which it says threaten art, literature, incomes, lands, energy, and wellbeing.

Rebecca Solnit, writing one month before the vote, described the midterms as a referendum on the GOP's alignment with tech overlords over the public they are meant to serve. The article concludes that the election results could scarcely be more decisive.