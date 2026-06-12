SpaceX IPO Valued at $2.1 Trillion as Musk Becomes First Paper Trillionaire Amid Investor Enthusiasm and Analyst Skepticism

SpaceX's stock surged over 19% on its first trading day, reaching a market value of $2.1 trillion and making Elon Musk the world's first paper trillionaire. Investors are betting on the company's ambitious plans for space colonization, orbital data centers, and AI, despite $8.7 billion in recent losses and warnings from analysts that the IPO is 'significantly overvalued.'

SpaceX's stock surge d by over 19 percent on its first day of trading, opening around $150 and peaking near $168 before closing just under $161.

This performance gave the company a market valuation of $2.1 trillion, making it the sixth-largest public company in the United States, even surpassing Tesla, the electric vehicle manufacturer also led by Elon Musk. The IPO has propelled Musk to an estimated net worth of $1.1 trillion, according to Forbes, largely due to his holdings in both SpaceX and Tesla.

The company's debut on the Nasdaq was marked by a ceremonial bell ringing from SpaceX's Starbase in South Texas, where Musk expressed ambitions to take humanity to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. However, analysts and experts are questioning whether such a valuation is justified, given the company's significant recent losses and the speculative nature of its long-term goals, which include building a Martian colony, launching massive orbital data centers, and competing in the artificial intelligence arena.

The financial performance leading up to the IPO raises eyebrows: from early 2025 to the end of March 2026, SpaceX lost $8.7 billion. While investors seem to be betting on Musk's vision and past successes, such as reusable rockets, the path to profitability for many of its new ventures remains unclear and unproven.

The company's AI subsidiary, xAI, for instance, is acknowledged to have no clear profit timeline and is spending heavily to catch up with leaders like OpenAI and Anthropic. Moreover, Musk's control over the company is unusually strong, holding 82 percent of a special B class of shares that grants him sweeping voting power, a structure that has drawn scrutiny from shareholder advocates.

Meanwhile, the investment banks behind the IPO stand to gain massive fees, but independent research firms like Morningstar call the stock 'significantly overvalued,' estimating a more realistic worth of $780 billion. For some individual investors, the IPO has already yielded quick paper profits; one Miami-based IT contractor saw his $14,000 investment jump to $17,000 within hours. Yet, the broader picture suggests a divide between the hype surrounding Musk's spacefaring dreams and the hard financial and technological hurdles that lie ahead.

SpaceX's future hinges on turning ambitious projects like radiation-resistant orbital data centers and a million-person Mars colony into reality - goals that require billions more in capital beyond current revenue from rockets and satellite services. The story also revisits Musk's history, from founding Zip2 and PayPal to bootstrapping SpaceX and Tesla, and notes that his wealth is largely tied up in stock that he hasn't sold, dependent on future performance targets.

Concerns have been raised about his divided attention, regulatory battles, and even a recent stint in the Trump administration, though Tesla's historical stock performance has soothed many investor worries. Ultimately, the SpaceX IPO represents a massive wager on Musk's ability to once again defy expectations, but the risks are as vast as the space he aims to conquer





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