SpaceX catches Starship in midair for first time after 22-hour orbital flight

SpaceX successfully caught its Starship spacecraft with giant mechanical arms after a 22-hour orbital flight, while its Super Heavy booster exploded during descent. The milestone advances fully reusable rocket technology for NASA moon and Mars missions.

SpaceX caught its Starship spacecraft in midair for the first time on Sunday AEDT, using giant mechanical arms at its Starbase launch site in Texas after a 22-hour journey in orbit.

The 124-metre-tall rocket system, the world's largest and most powerful, launched from near the US-Mexican border on Friday before the upper stage soared into orbit and released 26 Starlink satellites. The catch marked the first-ever recovery of a returning spaceship and a milestone in the decades-long pursuit of fully reusable rocket systems. The spacecraft withstood the extreme heat of re-entry, reignited engines to flip vertical, and descended slowly between the chopstick arms above Launch Pad 2.

Also read SpaceX Starship Completes Longest Orbit, Returns to Launch Pad

Cameras panned up and down as the stainless-steel vessel settled onto the pad. SpaceX commentator Dan Huot shouted, Look at her! Baby, she's back! SpaceX spokesperson Dan Huot also said, That was the Holy Grail of space flight, plummeting through fire to be snatched out of the air by steel.

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Musk Celebrates First Starship Recovery

We caught a Starship and now, everything changes. Elon Musk congratulated his incredible team after the landing. The catch helped blot out the messy miss of the Super Heavy booster, which exploded shortly after liftoff on Friday. The booster's engines stopped firing too soon on descent, and its guidance system sensed it was out of position, automatically initiating a watery detour and destruction.

It self-destructed in a fireball over the Gulf of Mexico just off the launch site, where wreckage remained cordoned off. It was supposed to have been caught by the chopstick arms. SpaceX's Kate Tice said engineers are investigating the booster issue. The company fell short of its desired double catch, still the goal for accelerating moon and Mars travel.

Three previous booster catches had validated the technique. SpaceX reported that all equipment, including the craft's vital heat shield, appeared to work well. The Starship completed 14 orbits, outshining the previous mission, and streamed live views of itself and Earth from 265 kilometres up via Starlink. It was SpaceX's 15th flight of a full-scale Starship since 2023 and only its second trip to orbit.

Engineers Map Safe Re-entry Path

The spacecraft's path home was carefully mapped by engineers. Senior SpaceX engineer Lars Blackmore said, If you want to get back to the east coast of Texas, you have to fly over the entire continent to get back there. So inevitably, you're flying over land and we spend a lot of time figuring out the safest way to do that.

Starship flew over sparsely inhabited desert areas, wove over towns, and carried out a giant swoosh maneuver in its final approach, looping around Texas' Rio Grande Valley cities and approaching from the east. Clayton Swope, an aerospace expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, called the mission a huge technical achievement and said it proves the whole idea of Starship as a fully reusable spaceship can work.

SpaceX officials said the catch demonstrated Starship's capacity for full reuse, crucial for rapid and low-cost recycling. NASA welcomed the news. The space agency is paying billions for Starship to land Artemis astronauts on the moon later this decade and help build a permanent lunar base. NASA administrator Jared Isaacman said via X, It was almost magic ...

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NASA Welcomes Artemis Mission Progress

Making more believers by the day ... one step closer to the moon, adding emojis of the moon and the US flag. SpaceX expects to begin launching Starships from Florida's Kennedy centre within months. That is the starting point for NASA's next Artemis mission, which will skip the moon and remain in orbit around Earth for lunar lander practice. Artemis III's four astronauts will attempt to dock their capsule with both Starship and Blue Origin's Blue Moon.

The two companies will alternate delivering crews to the lunar surface. NASA is targeting as soon as 2028 for Artemis IV, humanity's first moon landing since the Apollo era more than half a century ago. Musk's ambitions are even grander: he wants to launch a fleet of Starships to build a city on Mars. Some versions of Starship are designed to launch internet satellites and data centres into orbit, while other iterations will ferry people to the moon and Mars.

SpaceX, which has already revolutionised the space sector with its partially reusable Falcon rockets, regularly launches satellites and carries astronauts to the International Space Station. But the Starship project has been plagued by delays as SpaceX grapples with novel engineering challenges, including the unsolved problem of transferring fuel to the spaceship while in orbit, a requirement for any journey to the moon or Mars.

SpaceX Boosts Production Capabilities

It will also need to further fine-tune the Super Heavy booster, which ran into the technical issue on Friday. Following SpaceX's high-profile stock market debut in June that raised about US$85.7 billion ($126.5 billion), the company is investing heavily in production and launch capabilities. During a tour of its 93,000-square-metre factory at Starbase on Friday, SpaceX officials told journalists it now has the capability to produce a spaceship every two weeks and a booster every four weeks.

Crowds gathered on the Gulf of Mexico beach near Starbase broke into cheers as the spaceship eased into its high-tech nest on the 15th test flight.