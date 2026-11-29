Spanish voters head to the polls in a decisive election that could end Pedro Sanchez's tenure and bring the far-right Vox party into national government for the first time since 1975.

Voters in Spain cast their ballots on Sunday to determine the future of the nation's leadership, with polls indicating that Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is on the verge of a historic electoral defeat. The upcoming vote is widely viewed as a critical juncture for European politics, as it has the potential to usher in a conservative and far-right coalition that has been previously deemed unworkable by mainstream political observers.

Historic Shift in Spanish Governance

A defeat for Sánchez would mark the first time since the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975 that a far-right party holds national power in Spain. The restoration of democracy three years after Franco's death established a political framework that has largely excluded extreme right-wing factions from the central government. The entrance of the Vox party into a governing coalition would fundamentally alter this post-democratic consensus and reshape the political landscape of the Iberian Peninsula.

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Vox Party Platform and Policy Demands

Vox leader Santiago Abascal has articulated a platform centered on strict immigration controls, the recentralization of state powers, and significant tax reductions. The party advocates for the reversal of many progressive social policies enacted over the last decade, including measures to support gender equality and regional autonomy. Abascal specifically proposes the deportation of convicted foreigners and prioritizes Spanish citizens in the queue for public housing, policies that have drawn sharp criticism from human rights organizations.

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Economic Tensions and Political Scandals

While Sánchez highlights his record of overseeing one of the European Union's fastest-growing economies, he faces public discontent over rising prices for housing, energy, and consumer goods. His image has been further tarnished by corruption scandals involving his inner circle and family, alongside controversy surrounding an amnesty granted to Catalan separatist leaders. In contrast, the People's Party (PP) candidate Alberto Núñez Feijóo positions himself as a detail-oriented technocrat, seeking to capitalize on voter dissatisfaction with the current administration's management.

Coalition Dynamics and Future Implications

Analysts predict that a coalition between the PP and Vox is the most likely outcome, though it will require complex bargaining over ministerial portfolios. Such a government would leave only three EU countries, Denmark, Lithuania, and Malta, with centre-left leadership. Economists warn that anti-immigration policies could stifle growth fueled by migrant labor, while Sánchez argues that his labour reforms have pushed unemployment to its lowest level in nearly two decades, despite the economic headwinds facing ordinary citizens.