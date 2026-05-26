Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente has named a 26-man World Cup squad without any players from Real Madrid, sparking a heated debate among fans and players alike. The squad selection includes Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, despite ongoing injury concerns, and has raised questions about the future of the Real Madrid club and its handling of key players.

Spain has named a 26-man World Cup squad without any players from Real Madrid for the first time in their 16-tournament history, sparking a heated debate among fans and players alike.

Barcelona‗s Lamine Yamal was named despite ongoing injury concerns, while veteran striker Alvaro Morata was omitted. Real Madrid trio Dean Huijsen, Dani Carvajal, and Gonzalo Garcia were left out of the squad, sparking a backlash from fans and Real Madrid luminary Enrique Riquelme, who is lobbying to become the next president of the club.

Spain’s coach Luis de la Fuente insisted he had “no doubt” that Yamal would be fit for the tournament opener against Cape Verde on June 15, but the inclusion of Yamal despite his injury has raised eyebrows. The squad selection has also raised questions about the future of the Real Madrid club and its handling of key players.

Spain will head to the World Cup as one of the favourites to win the tournament, but the squad selection has raised concerns among fans and players





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Spain World Cup Real Madrid Barcelona Lamine Yamal Luis De La Fuente Dean Huijsen Dani Carvajal Gonzalo Garcia Enrique Riquelme

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