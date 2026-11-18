Spanish court opens criminal investigation into Julio Iglesias regarding sexual abuse allegations from two women employed at his Caribbean properties.

The Audiencia Nacional in Spain has officially opened a criminal investigation into the conduct of legendary singer Julio Iglesias. This development follows persistent legal efforts by representatives for two women who allege that the eight-decade veteran committed sexual abuse while they were employed at his private residences in the Caribbean. The decision by the national high court marks a significant shift from previous proceedings that had been dismissed due to jurisdictional disputes.

Establishing Jurisdiction Over Caribbean Allegations

For years, legal efforts to bring the singer to justice in Spain faced substantial hurdles. His legal team previously argued that the Audiencia Nacional lacked jurisdiction because the alleged offenses occurred outside Spanish territory, specifically at his mansions in the Caribbean and the Bahamas. However, a Spanish non-governmental organization successfully countered this argument by emphasizing that Iglesias holds Spanish nationality, which provides sufficient legal grounds for Spanish courts to try the case. The organization filed a new criminal complaint on behalf of the two women on September 3, prompting the judicial review.

Also read Sam Wood makes third bail bid in Queensland Court of Appeal over alleged attack on wife

Preliminary Evidence Supports Criminal Proceedings

Investigating judge Antonio Piña determined that the preliminary evidence submitted was adequate to launch formal proceedings. Piña highlighted specific physical evidence included in the complaint, noting that photographs of one complainant displayed a bruise on her arm consistent with being gripped forcefully. Additionally, the images revealed two marks on a thigh that could correspond to human bites, which the complaint states resulted from being forced to participate in sexual acts. The judge stated that the detailed account provided by the women, combined with this physical evidence, met the threshold to initiate the investigation.

Specific Charges And Rejected Allegations

The ongoing probe focuses on accusations of offenses against sexual freedom, bodily harm, and degrading treatment. However, Judge Piña explicitly rejected allegations of human trafficking and labor offenses, ruling them out of the current legal scope. The judge also noted that some of the alleged offenses may have expired under the statute of limitations. Despite these limitations, the investigation remains active for the specific acts of sexual abuse and physical harm alleged to have occurred in 2021.

Advertisement

Legal History And Allegations Of Harassment

The allegations stem from claims made by a domestic worker and a physical therapist who worked for the singer between the late 1990s and 2023. The two women state that they were subjected to inappropriate touching, insults, and humiliation within an atmosphere of control and constant harassment. These claims were first reported by the Spanish news site elDiario.es and the Spanish-language TV network Univision Noticias, which gathered testimony from 15 former employees during their investigation.

Julio Iglesias Response And Upcoming Testimony

Julio Iglesias has categorically denied all allegations, describing the accusations as absolutely false and a serious affront. In a statement posted on Instagram in January, the singer expressed great regret that he was responding to claims from former household employees, asserting that he never abused, coerced, or disrespected any woman. The judge has scheduled the two women to give evidence in person on February 3 next year. Meanwhile, Jovana Ríos Cisneros, the executive director of the NGO involved, emphasized that the Spanish state has an obligation to guarantee equal access to justice regardless of the accused person's status.