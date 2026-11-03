Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel dies at 30 after on-field collision

Jesus de Miguel, a 30-year-old striker for Spanish second-tier club Tenerife, died Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest following a collision with an opposing goalkeeper during a match. The game against FC Andorra was abandoned and clubs across Spain, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, have paid tribute.

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on Tuesday at the age of 30, a day after suffering a cardiac arrest following a collision during a match, the Spanish second-tier club said.

The club announced the death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda in an emotional statement. Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda, the club said. There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness, the statement added.

Also read CD Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel dies after horrific on-field collision

Jesus de Miguel Collides With FC Andorra Goalkeeper

The match against FC Andorra was abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time after De Miguel collapsed following a collision with away goalkeeper Jesus Owono. Owono had rushed out of his area to clear a long ball and struck the striker in the chest with his knee. De Miguel lay motionless as players from both teams desperately signalled for medical assistance. Owono was shown a straight red card.

Medical staff treated the player on the pitch for more than five minutes before he was taken to hospital by ambulance. He died the following day. Football clubs across Spain, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, have led tributes following the news of the death. Our thoughts and support are with his family, friends and loved ones during these difficult times, Barcelona said in a statement.

Real Madrid also expressed their condolences, stating: Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences and affection to his family, his teammates, his club, and all his loved ones. The 30-year-old striker was playing for Tenerife in the Spanish second tier at the time of the incident. The club confirmed the tragic passing on Tuesday, prompting an outpouring of grief from across Spanish football.

Tenerife did not provide further details about the exact cause of death beyond the cardiac arrest suffered after the collision. The match was abandoned as a result of the incident. The collision occurred when Owono rushed out of his penalty area to clear a long ball and struck De Miguel in the chest with his knee. The striker collapsed immediately and lay motionless on the pitch.

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Players from both teams urgently signalled for medical assistance as the severity of the situation became clear. Owono was shown a straight red card by the referee following the collision. Medical staff administered treatment on the field for more than five minutes before De Miguel was transported to hospital by ambulance. He remained in hospital overnight and died on Tuesday.

The abandonment of the match seven minutes into stoppage time was confirmed by the club and match officials. The game against FC Andorra will not be completed. Tributes have poured in from across Spanish football, with Barcelona and Real Madrid among the first major clubs to issue statements. Barcelona expressed their support for his family, friends and loved ones during these difficult times.

Real Madrid offered condolences and affection to his family, his teammates, his club, and all his loved ones. Other clubs across Spain are expected to follow with their own tributes. The death of Jesus de Miguel has shocked the Spanish football community and beyond. The 30-year-old was a striker for Tenerife, a club in the Spanish second tier.

Further details about funeral arrangements or additional tributes have not yet been released. The club has asked for privacy for the family during this difficult time. The incident occurred during a match that was being played as part of the regular league schedule. The collision with Owono, the FC Andorra goalkeeper, proved fatal after De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest.

Tenerife Club Issues Emotional Statement on Death

The swift response of medical staff and the subsequent ambulance transfer were not enough to save the player. He passed away the next day, leaving his club, teammates and supporters in mourning. Tenerife's statement reflected the profound grief felt by all associated with the club. The words racked with pain and no words of comfort captured the emotional weight of the loss.

Spanish football has a history of coming together in times of tragedy, and the tributes from Barcelona and Real Madrid demonstrate the widespread impact of De Miguel's death. More tributes are expected in the coming days. The match against FC Andorra was abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time, meaning the game was in its final moments when the collision occurred. The abandonment was confirmed shortly after De Miguel collapsed.

The red card shown to Owono was a direct result of the collision. The goalkeeper had rushed out of his area in an attempt to clear a long ball, a common tactical move, but the challenge had tragic consequences. De Miguel was treated on the pitch for more than five minutes before being taken to hospital. Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he could not be saved.

The 30-year-old striker was a member of the Tenerife first team and had been playing in the match against FC Andorra. His death is a devastating loss for the club and for Spanish football as a whole. The club's statement described the feeling of sadness as overflowing and said there was absolutely nothing that could alleviate it. The message resonated with fans and players across the country.

Barcelona and Real Madrid, the two biggest clubs in Spain, both issued statements expressing their condolences. Barcelona said its thoughts and support were with his family, friends and loved ones during these difficult times. Real Madrid wished to express its condolences and affection to his family, his teammates, his club, and all his loved ones. The tributes reflect the respect and sympathy felt throughout the football community.

The incident has raised questions about player safety and medical protocols, though no official inquiry has been announced. The focus remains on mourning the loss of a young athlete. Jesus de Miguel Alameda was 30 years old at the time of his death. He died on Tuesday, one day after suffering a cardiac arrest following the collision with Owono.

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The match was abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time, meaning it was in the 97th minute or later when the collision occurred. The abandonment was confirmed by the club and match officials. Players from both teams desperately signalled for medical assistance as De Miguel lay motionless on the pitch. The scene was distressing for all involved, and the match was immediately stopped.

Medical staff treated the player on the pitch for more than five minutes before he was taken to hospital by ambulance. He was admitted to hospital but died the following day. Football clubs across Spain have led tributes following the news of the death. Barcelona and Real Madrid were among the first to issue statements, with others expected to follow.

The death of Jesus de Miguel is a tragic reminder of the risks that can arise in competitive sports. The football world is in mourning for a player taken too soon. Tenerife's statement expressed the inexpressible pain of the club and its supporters. The words racked with pain and no words of comfort conveyed the depth of the loss.

Spanish Football Clubs Express Condolences for Striker

The club communicated the tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda and asked for privacy for the family. Further details about memorial services have not yet been released. The Spanish second-tier club confirmed the death on Tuesday, a day after the collision. The football community has responded with an outpouring of grief and support.

Barcelona's statement said: Our thoughts and support are with his family, friends and loved ones during these difficult times. Real Madrid said: Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences and affection to his family, his teammates, his club, and all his loved ones. The match against FC Andorra was abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time after De Miguel collapsed.

The collision with Owono, who had rushed out of his area to clear a long ball, struck the striker in the chest with his knee. De Miguel lay motionless as players from both teams desperately signalled for medical assistance. Owono was shown a straight red card. Medical staff treated the player on the pitch for more than five minutes before he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Football clubs across Spain, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, have led tributes following the news of the death. The 30-year-old striker's passing has shocked the football world. Tenerife said: Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda. There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness.

The club's statement was posted on social media and shared widely. The news of De Miguel's death has prompted an outpouring of grief from fans and players alike. The 30-year-old striker was a key player for Tenerife in the Spanish second tier. His death is a tragic loss for the club and for Spanish football.

The match against FC Andorra was abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time. The decision to abandon the match was made immediately after the collision. The red card shown to Owono was a direct result of the collision. The goalkeeper had rushed out of his area to clear a long ball and struck De Miguel in the chest with his knee.

Medical staff treated the player on the pitch for more than five minutes before he was taken to hospital by ambulance. He died on Tuesday, a day after the incident. Football clubs across Spain, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, have led tributes following the news of the death. Barcelona said its thoughts and support were with his family, friends and loved ones during these difficult times.

Real Madrid expressed its condolences and affection to his family, his teammates, his club, and all his loved ones. The death of Jesus de Miguel has left the football community in mourning. The 30-year-old striker will be remembered for his contributions to Tenerife and Spanish football.