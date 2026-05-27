Spanish Tennis Player Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Abandoned by Coach Mid-French Open

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina disclosed that his coach, Mariano Puerta, resigned unexpectedly via text message during the French Open, leaving him without guidance before a crucial match. The incident has sparked discussions about Puerta's controversial past, including doping bans and past deceptions. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic advanced in the tournament despite challenging conditions.

Spanish tennis player Alejandro Davidovich Fokina revealed a dramatic turn of events at the French Open when his coach, former finalist Mariano Puerta , abruptly left his team via a text message.

This unexpected departure occurred just after Puerta had lunch with Davidovich Fokina and claimed to be feeling unwell. According to Davidovich Fokina, Puerta returned to his hotel, only to send a message later that afternoon stating he would not continue as his coach. The coach then flew to Miami without informing the rest of the coaching staff, leaving Davidovich Fokina to face his second-round match without his primary mentor.

The incident has raised questions about professional conduct in tennis coaching and the impact on players' mental states during high-pressure tournaments. Davidovich Fokina, ranked 23rd in the world, expressed his disappointment during a post-match press conference after losing to Thiago Agustín Tirante in four sets. He recounted that Puerta's sudden exit was not entirely surprising, noting that he had heard the Argentine coach had done something similar with other players before.

This pattern of behavior adds a layer of controversy to Puerta's already checkered reputation in the tennis world. As a former player, Puerta reached the French Open final in 2005 but soon after tested positive for etilefrine, a banned stimulant, resulting in an eight-year suspension.

He later admitted to lying to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to reduce his ban to two years, initially blaming his wife's medication before changing his story to attribute the doping to ginseng and caffeine pills from a friend of his fitness coach. The fallout from Puerta's departure extends beyond the immediate match result. Davidovich Fokina reflected on his decision to hire Puerta, stating, "I thought he was a very good person. It was my fault to hire him.

" This self-blame highlights the emotional toll such a sudden split can inflict on an athlete. Meanwhile, the tennis community has been reminded of Puerta's tumultuous history, including multiple doping violations and a lack of reliability. The incident also underscores the importance of stable coaching relationships in a sport where mental fortitude is as critical as physical skill. Davidovich Fokina's experience serves as a cautionary tale about the risks of aligning with coaches who have questionable pasts.

In other French Open news, Novak Djokovic continued his pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam title by overcoming a tough challenge from French wildcard Valentin Royer. The three-time champion won 6-3, 6-2, 6-7(7), 6-3, demonstrating resilience amid the ongoing heatwave in Paris that has tested players' stamina. Djokovic praised Royer's performance and quipped about avoiding further matches against French opponents, showcasing his focus and humor under pressure.

His victory advances him to the next round, keeping him on track for historic achievement at the age of 39. The juxtaposition of these stories illustrates the diverse pressures facing tennis professionals at Roland Garros. While Djokovic battles physical discomfort and sweltering conditions, Davidovich Fokina grapples with the psychological blow of being abandoned by his coach. Both scenarios emphasize the mental and emotional dimensions of elite tennis, where external factors can dramatically influence outcomes.

As the tournament progresses, the fallout from Puerta's abrupt exit will likely linger, affecting Davidovich Fokina's future decisions and perhaps prompting broader discussions about accountability and support systems within player entourages





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Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Mariano Puerta French Open Tennis Coach Quit Doping Scandal

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