Spain transport minister Óscar Puente resigns after train crash killed 69

Óscar Puente has resigned as Spain's transport minister and withdrawn from the upcoming election after a high-speed train crash killed 69 people, including two Australians.

Spain's Transport Minister Óscar Puente has announced his resignation, six days after a high-speed train collision south of Madrid killed 69 people. He also said he was withdrawing his name from the lists for the country's upcoming general election.

Puente said a transport minister in a country like Spain cannot remain in office after two accidents of this seriousness in less than a year. He said he had decided to resign immediately after the deadly crash, but had not made it public at the time. The Communications Office of the High Court of Justice of Castilla-La Mancha confirmed two Australians were among 15 foreign nationals killed in the collision.

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Spanish authorities said the search for other possible fatalities at the site was closed and the provisional toll remained unchanged. According to authorities, all 69 people have been identified and their families or relevant consulates notified. The remains of 59 people have been returned to their families. The October 28 crash took place when a high-speed train slammed into another that had stopped on the tracks outside the village of Urda, about 80 miles south of Madrid.

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The train that hit the stationary service was operated by the state-owned company Renfe, while the stationary train belonged to the private Spanish operator Iryo. The chain of events that led to disaster started when the communication system key to the functioning of the security system on the Madrid-Seville line went down.

Renfe Safety System Failure Details

The failure of an automatic safety system halted all trains on a 39-mile stretch of track, but central controllers in Madrid took over and nonetheless authorised the Renfe service to resume its journey, even though there was a stationary train ahead operated by Iryo. Earlier on Tuesday, at a press conference during which he presented measures to improve safety, Puente had said the government would work tirelessly to achieve and regain the public's trust in high-speed rail.

Among the measures he announced was the creation of software for control centres that would issue automatic alerts and make it easier to spot anomalies in traffic. Puente said an AI agent would be created to oversee the system and minimise the possibility of human error, describing the proposal as unprecedented. In scenarios where a control centre operator took a decision while the automatic safety system was down, a second operator would have to confirm it, Puente added.

Government Aid And Safety Measures

He also announced an aid package of 30 million euros for the families of the dead and the scores of people who were injured in the crash. He said the working conditions of control centre operators would be reformed, including their breaks and by monitoring their fatigue levels. The measures also included pushing for a faster rollout of the standardised European Rail Traffic Management System for safety and signalling.

But at the end of a lengthy hearing before lawmakers, Puente said: I wish to inform you that I am not only stepping down from my position as minister of transport, but that I am also withdrawing my name from the lists for the early election. The rightwing opposition, which had demanded Puente's resignation, and unions had criticised him for appearing to pin all the blame for the disaster on one control centre operator.

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The train drivers' union Semaf, which has called strikes at Renfe for 10 and 12 November, has denounced a worsening of working conditions and the use of degraded systems. Critics say investment in maintenance has not kept up with the increase in passenger numbers since the 2021 liberalisation of Spain's rail network, which allowed private companies to break Renfe's decades-long monopoly.

Previous Madrid Seville Crash Context

The collisions have raised fresh concerns about the safety of the country's rail network, and the most recent crash came four weeks before a national election. The October 28 disaster was the second major crash on the Madrid-Seville line this year. In January, more than two hours further south along the route in the southern region of Andalusia, a train derailed and struck another travelling in the opposite direction, killing 46 people. That crash remains under investigation.

Spain's high-speed rail network has been considered one of the country's crowning achievements. It is the world's second-largest, after China's. Until this year, it had not experienced a deadly crash since coming into service more than three decades ago, when the Madrid-Seville route opened in 1992 as Spain's first high-speed line. Puente had earlier pledged to work tirelessly to restore confidence in the world's second-largest high-speed rail network.

The disasters have overshadowed campaigning for the 29 November ballot, in which the Socialist prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, is trailing in opinion polls.