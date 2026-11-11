Spanish Workers Strike Over Rising Prices, Rent and Wages

Thousands marched across Spain in a general strike demanding lower prices, better wages and stronger housing policies ahead of the November 29 election.

On 11 November 2024, thousands of Spanish workers occupied streets in every major city in a nationwide general strike aimed at demanding reduced prices, higher wages and comprehensive housing reforms. The protests, which were spearheaded by major trade unions, shut down or scaled back key services across Spain and sparked sporadic clashes with police officers. The strike placed an urgent spotlight on economic conditions that are likely to shape the outcomes of the upcoming election on 29 November.

Where the Protester's Voice Resounds

Madrid's central shopping district became the epicenter of the demonstrations, as workers blocked main thoroughfares and marched under banners demanding action on salaries, housing and prices. The city witnessed intense confrontations between demonstrators and police, yet the march continued undeterred. Other cities across the country experienced similar disruptions, with unions estimating that since about four million workers participated, representing roughly eight per cent of Spain's population.

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Union Demands and the Economic Context

Spanish unions contend that consumer prices and rents have outpaced wages for the last decade. Housing values have surged, with a reported 84.6 per cent increase between 2015 and 2025, while average wages have grown only 27.9 per cent over the same period, according to data from the National Statistics Institute. Rebeca Castaño, a teacher of infant classes in Madrid, highlighted the soaring living costs, noting that some students' families were forced to cramp four or five people into one bedroom. She called for legislation to curb the conversion of flats into short‑term tourist accommodations in city centers.

A survey released by Spanish external polling firm SocioMetrica revealed that 79.2 per cent of voters had reportedly turned out for the rallies. The data also linked the protest over the treatment of a disabled pensioner, Maricarmen Abascal, to heightened public demands for rent controls. Critics argue that the current policy landscape has left ordinary households unable to cope with sustained increases in housing and other everyday expenses.

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Stakeholder Positions and Political Implications

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who has been in office since 2018 as the leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party, faces a tightening that could alter the balance of power. Polls indicate that the conservative People's Party, led by Alberto Nunez Feijoo, is gaining ground. The latest survey by SocioMetrica indicates that 832,000 voters have reportedly shifted from the left to the right since the previous poll, and that a coalition between the People's Party and the hard‑right Vox party could secure around 200 seats of 350 in the lower house. If such an outcome occurs, the conservative bloc would comfortably outpace Sanchez and the Socialists, with a projected 108 seats.

Union representatives, however, maintain that the government must act beyond the current wage increases to address inflation and housing shortages. A spokesperson for the Madrid Metro office, Maribel Moreno, expressed the conjunction of wage demands with calls for adequate public services, stating that the demonstrations were about more than salaries alone. Others added that freezing prices and implementing housing reforms are essential steps to ensure young people can afford home ownership and to preserve the social fabric at large.

Immediate Consequences and Next Steps

The strike caused widespread disruption, with closure or scaling back of essential services such as public transport, education, and health services for a single day. The government has pledged to bolster rent controls and increase intervention in the housing market to mitigate the steep rise in living costs. The next phase will involve negotiations between trade unions, the government and proponents of the housing market reforms. The situation concludes a decade of pressure on Spanish households, and the outcomes will be decisive in the upcoming parliamentary elections on 29 November, as the electorate weighs the parties' commitment to curb cost‑of‐living inflation and improve employment conditions.