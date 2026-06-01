Specialist Surgery Fees Vary Widely: Government Urges Patients to Shop Around

New data reveals significant price differences among specialists for common procedures. Patients urged to compare fees before surgery. Government explores ways to improve transparency and reduce out-of-pocket costs.

A recent analysis of health insurance data has uncovered significant disparities in the fees charged by specialists for common surgical procedures across Australia. Consumers are being advised to compare prices before scheduling surgery, as some specialists are found to be charging thousands more than their peers for simple operations.

The federal government has taken notice and is now exploring ways to enhance price transparency and reduce out-of-pocket expenses for patients. For instance, the typical fee for cataract surgery is around $500, but some patients have been charged over $1800. Similarly, while tonsil removals usually cost around $850, certain specialists have been charging more than $2000. Rachel David from Private Healthcare Australia cautioned that there is no proven correlation between higher surgeon fees and better surgical outcomes.

Tamara Macpherson, a mother of two, faced a financial shock after a breast cancer diagnosis, despite having comprehensive private health insurance. She was left with approximately $35,000 in medical bills. Macpherson expressed her appreciation for her specialist team but emphasized the need for systemic improvement. Surgeon Susan Morris suggested implementing price caps for operations to prevent exploitation by some specialists.

The federal government acknowledges the issue and is considering various measures, including upgrading the Medical Costs Finder website to allow patients to compare fees before making appointments





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Specialist Surgery Fees Price Gouging Health Insurance Out-Of-Pocket Costs Price Transparency

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