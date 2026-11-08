Specialist fees outpace inflation, Grattan Institute calls for Medicare rebate repayments

A new Grattan Institute report shows specialist fees rose 20% in a year, outpacing inflation, and urges the government to make extreme-fee specialists repay Medicare rebates.

Australians are paying 20 per cent more to see some specialists than a year ago, with rising fees outpacing inflation. The Grattan Institute says the government must do more to rein in extravagant charges.

New analysis reveals some specialists consistently charge much more than their colleagues. The most expensive 5 per cent of psychiatrists charged a median out-of-pocket fee of $669 for an initial consultation, more than double their peers. The most expensive paediatricians and cardiologists charged three times more than their peers, with median fees of $362 and $265 respectively for initial consults. The influential policy think tank argues Labor should make specialists who charge the most extreme fees repay their Medicare rebates.

Also read Grattan Institute Report Reveals Surge in Extreme Specialist Fees in Australia

Labor Pledges Specialist Fee Overhaul

The intervention builds on momentum to overhaul specialist fees, which Health Minister Mark Butler said would be a priority for Labor's second term. He launched an inquiry into specialist affordability and accessibility in March, triggering a stoush with doctors who accused him of blaming practitioners while neglecting real reform. More than 800,000 Australians skip or delay specialist care every year because of cost. The Grattan Institute said this harms patient quality of life and burdens under-pressure hospitals.

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The report, which describes a broken market, builds on previous research that found specialist fees soared 73 per cent between 2010 and 2025, three times faster than inflation, wages or other Medicare service fees. The latest report found specialist fees grew 4 per cent faster than inflation in the past year. The median fee for a first visit to a psychiatrist jumped 20 per cent, or $50 a year, while a dermatologist's rose 7 per cent.

For most specialities, the highest fees grew the fastest.

Extreme Fees Exacerbate Cost of Living

"This policy failure is hurting patients and exacerbating the cost-of-living crisis," said Peter Breadon, Grattan Institute health program director and report lead author. He said well over two million Australians now pay at least one extreme specialist fee a year, more than double the number in 2020. Some specialties are more likely to charge extreme fees, defined as more than triple the Medicare Benefits Schedule.

More than 60 per cent of dermatologists would be classified as extreme-fee chargers, and more than a quarter of obstetricians and gynaecologists, the report said. The think tank called for schedule fees to be reviewed to ensure doctors are fairly compensated, starting with those specialties. Fees vary between and within specialties, and workforce shortages and swamped public care can exacerbate high costs and long wait times.

The Australian Medical Association argued in its submission to the parliamentary inquiry that access and affordability issues were driven by government underfunding over many years, while private health insurance benefits were also failing to keep up. The peak body said Medicare had not matched rising costs of providing services after a freeze on rebates and subsequent slow indexation.

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Debate Over Specialist Profitability

"The growing shortfall must be absorbed by medical practices or passed on to patients," the submission said. But the Grattan Institute said specialists had on average recouped Medicare losses and then some, while rising costs also could not explain the highest fees. The median profitability of specialists grew more than that of GPs.

"The real problem is a market with almost nothing to restrain fees, which has been left on autopilot for far too long," the report said. The institute said Labor's moves to improve fee visibility and speed up recognition of overseas qualifications were the simplest steps forward.

"Rising fees and wait times won't be reversed by cheap and easy reforms," the report said. The Grattan Institute wants the government to require the small minority of specialists charging an average of three times more than the schedule fee to repay those Medicare rebates. Less than 6 per cent, or 2000 specialists, would be affected. An annual assessment would avoid penalising genuine high fees needed for complex or lengthy consultations, the institute said.

Addressing Specialist Workforce Shortfalls

All GPs should also have easy access to specialist advice to avoid unnecessary referrals. A shortfall of 7000 specialists by 2033 had to be urgently addressed, the report said.

"No one is accountable for how many specialists are trained, in which specialties, or where," the report said.