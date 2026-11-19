Lawyers for Robert John Crawford, accused of strangling his wife Frances and staging her death as a lawnmower crash, told a Brisbane jury the police investigation was poor quality and left unexplained holes in the evidence.

The defence in the murder trial of a RAAF pilot accused of strangling his wife and disguising her death as a lawnmower crash told a Brisbane jury on Thursday that the police investigation was poor quality and left unexplained holes in the evidence.

Robert John Crawford is accused of murdering his wife Frances by strangulation at the couple's property west of Brisbane in the early hours of July 30, 2024. Frances' body was found by paramedics at the bottom of a retaining wall near an overturned ride-on lawnmower at 4am, with Crawford attempting CPR. The Brisbane Supreme Court jury heard the second day of the defence's closing statement from Crawford's barrister, Saul Holt KC. Crawford has pleaded not guilty to murder.

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Holt told the jury the defence had to bring in its own expert to document the varying slope at the top of the wall and measure marks on the rocks.

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"No forensic investigator ever bothered to measure those and look at the angles and put them together," Holt said. He said a highly experienced officer was not asked to complete a forensic crash investigation, despite police having control of the Crawfords' home and property for multiple days.

Jury Hears Defence Closing Argument

"It's a hole in this case that the investigation has never filled and the prosecution cannot fill other than by speculation," Holt said. The jury has heard nearly four weeks of evidence since Crawford pleaded not guilty at the start of the trial in October, including two days of expert evidence for the defence.

A police officer said it was "probably due to resources" that some measurements were not taken at the scene and some tests not performed on the lawnmower, Holt told the jury. A video of police testing the lawnmower's turning circle at a towing company's depot showed officers turning the steering wheel the wrong way compared to how it was found at the Crawford property.

"It's emblematic of the quality of the investigation," Holt said. "If it was not so serious, it would be risible. " Holt has argued Frances' death was an unspeakable tragedy in which she tried to move the mower from the path of automated lawn sprinklers and accidentally drove off the retaining wall.

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Blood Evidence Matches Crash Account

A crime scene expert could not find blood at the bottom of the retaining wall except where Crawford said he found his wife under the lawnmower and where police first saw her body, and blood trails in between, the jury heard. Holt said the evidence was consistent with Frances suffering a "terrifying" crash in the dark and hitting her head on a rock on the way down.

"What else could have happened? " Holt said. "It was unfakeable in the small hours of the morning. A scene like that was unstageable.

" Crawford denies he killed his wife and staged the death to look like an accident. The trial continues.