SA Police are withdrawing 8,383 mobile speed camera expiation notices worth about $4.7 million and 13 court matters after a technical evidentiary issue over Australian Standard testing compliance. More than 70,000 already-paid fines will not be refunded.

SA Police will withdraw 8,383 mobile speed camera speeding fines with a total value in the vicinity of $4.7 million after identifying a technical evidentiary issue.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Scott Fitzgerald announced on Friday that the expiation notices, issued between November 6, 2025 and October 29, 2026, would be withdrawn along with 13 matters currently before the courts. Fitzgerald said the decision followed legal advice from the Crown Solicitor's Office after concerns were raised about whether mobile speed cameras had been tested in accordance with the required Australian Standard.

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Technical Evidentiary Issue Causes Fine Withdrawals

He said the issue related to compliance with the Australian Standards governing part of the testing process for mobile speed cameras at the commencement of their daily operations. There is no question the speeding offences were committed, Fitzgerald said, stating the fines are being withdrawn because of a specific technicality. He said the expiation notices were issued in good faith and there is not an issue with the accuracy of any of the mobile speed cameras.

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An additional 70,184 fines issued by mobile speed cameras in the applicable period had already been paid and will not be refunded. Fitzgerald said the cameras were accurate but explained that routine tests, which are meant to be conducted prior to operations, had occurred during operations instead. It does not mean the cameras were not working properly and it does not mean that motorists involved were not detected speeding, he said.

This is a technical evidentiary issue and not an accuracy issue. We recognise that the outcome may be frustrating for some motorists. In a statement, SA Police said it had met the standards of the Road Traffic Regulations but not the Australian Standard. The situation has arisen because of the differing language contained in each.

Australian Standard Testing Discrepancy Explained

SAPOL said the Australian Standard requires a test run to be completed at the commencement of an operation, while South Australia's road traffic regulations allowed the test to be undertaken either on the day the camera was used or the day before. The discrepancy came to light after a speeding case was withdrawn in the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court last month.

That case involved a BMW motorcycle rider allegedly detected travelling at 168km/h in an 80km/h zone, more than 80 km/h over the speed limit. A review of the matter found the camera's testing procedure complied with state regulations but did not strictly satisfy the requirements of the Australian Standard needed to support an evidentiary certificate in court. Police said the issue does not affect the accuracy of the cameras or the legitimacy of the speeds recorded.

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As soon as we identified the issue, we took immediate action, changed our processes, and we are responding in this way, Fitzgerald said. At 4pm on October 29, SAPOL changed its operating procedures to ensure test runs are completed before every mobile speed camera deployment. The withdrawal of outstanding fines is due to be completed over the weekend, with those impacted to be notified from next week.

Affected Motorists to Receive Notification Letters

Letters will begin being sent to affected motorists next week, with SAPOL urging people not to contact the Expiation Notice Branch unless their matter is urgent. The fines relate only to offences detected by mobile speed cameras and do not affect fixed speed cameras, point-to-point cameras, handheld speed detection devices or offences issued directly by police officers. South Australia currently operates 22 mobile speed cameras, which police say remain an important road safety tool and deterrent against speeding.

Lawyer Karen Stanley said she believes SA Police did the right thing by addressing the issue so promptly.