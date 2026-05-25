Speedy Consent to War‑Crime Charges Against Ex‑VC Hero Sparks Political Firestorm

Attorney‑General Michelle Rowland approved criminal charges against former Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts‑Smith within two days of receiving the evidence brief, prompting the opposition coalition to allege a rushed process while senior leaders defend the rule of law.

The rapid progression of the case against former Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts‑Smith has become a flashpoint in Australian politics, prompting the opposition coalition to question whether procedural shortcuts were taken in the final stages of the prosecution.

The background to the current legal battle stretches back to the Morrison government’s decision to investigate alleged war‑crimes committed by members of the Australian Special Forces during operations in Afghanistan. After years of inquiries, the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions (CDPP) compiled a detailed brief of evidence and formally requested that the Attorney‑General endorse criminal charges.

In a Senate estimates hearing on Monday, it emerged that Attorney‑General Michelle Rowland gave her consent to the charges within two days of receiving the CDPP brief – on April 1, having been handed the file on March 30. Under Australian law, a prosecution of this magnitude cannot proceed without the explicit consent of the Attorney‑General, who acts as the final gatekeeper for the Crown’s litigation strategy.

While the formal consent is largely a procedural step, the speed with which it was granted has drawn intense scrutiny. Coalition shadow attorney‑general Michaelia Cash asked the officials present why the decision was made so swiftly, suggesting that the government may have rushed the final procedural hurdle to ensure the arrest could be carried out before any potential interference or public backlash.

Roberts‑Smith was arrested in Sydney on April 7, sparking a heated public debate about the treatment of a man historically celebrated as a war hero. The One Nation party has framed the prosecution as an attack on those who defend Australia, while several senior Coalition figures, including Opposition Leader Angus Taylor, have defended the rule of law and warned against politicising the judicial process.

Former Prime Minister John Howard also urged respect for the courts, emphasizing that no individual – regardless of their military accolades – stands above the law. The case’s complexity is heightened by the fact that a prior civil defamation trial found, on the balance of probabilities, that Roberts‑Smith was involved in four unlawful killings during his deployment.

That civil finding set a lower standard of proof than the criminal trial, which now requires the prosecution to establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt. The Office of Special Investigations (OSI), led by former judge Mark Weinberg KC, oversaw the investigative phase and compiled the evidence that formed the basis of the CDPP brief.

Weinberg, renowned for his dissenting judgment in the George Pell appeal, has stressed that the “fog of war” defense is inapplicable to the five specific war‑crime allegations now facing Roberts‑Smith. The OSI’s haste may also have been motivated by concerns that the veteran, who had informed family members of an intended trip to Singapore for business, might attempt to leave the country before charges were formally lodged.

This fear was disclosed during a bail hearing last month, indicating that operational considerations influenced the timing of the Attorney‑General’s consent. Despite the political furor, the Attorney‑General’s office declined to comment further, noting that the matters are presently before the courts. As the criminal proceedings move forward, the nation watches closely to see whether the legal system will uphold the principle that all citizens are equal before the law, even those once adorned with the nation’s highest military honour.

The outcome will likely shape public perceptions of accountability for alleged war crimes and set a precedent for how Australia addresses such allegations in the future





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