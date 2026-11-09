Spencer Leniu suspended two NRL matches for money gesture at referee Adam Gee

Spencer Leniu has been suspended for two matches after making a money gesture towards referee Adam Gee in Samoa's Rugby League World Cup semifinal loss to Australia. He will miss Parramatta's opening two games of the 2027 NRL season, including the Las Vegas trip.

Parramatta recruit Spencer Leniu has been suspended for two matches after making a money gesture towards referee Adam Gee during Samoa's Rugby League World Cup semifinal loss to Australia.

The sanction means Leniu will miss the Eels' opening two games of the 2027 NRL season, including the club's trip to Las Vegas to face Gold Coast. Leniu was sin-binned by Gee for dissent late in the first half of Sunday's 44-12 loss to the Kangaroos in Sydney. As he walked towards the tunnel, the prop rubbed his fingers together in a money gesture that many interpreted as questioning the integrity and impartiality of match officials.

Also read Spencer Leniu Sin-Binned For Referee Confrontation Against Australia

Leniu Faces NRL Suspension

Leniu was handed a grade three contrary conduct charge on Monday. The 26-year-old, who will join Parramatta after winning the 2026 premiership with the Sydney Roosters, will miss the club's opening two games of the season. If he contests the charge and loses his appeal, he would incur an additional one-match suspension. Samoa's frustrations boiled over during a difficult night.

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The team was on the wrong end of a 9-4 penalty count, and coach Ben Gardiner suggested Gee had handed the Kangaroos several home-ground calls. Samoa went out of the tournament with a relative whimper, losing by 32 points after an ill-disciplined and error-strewn performance. Gardiner hinted at his frustrations with the officiating as he accepted his side did not react well after some of the penalties that were given. He said it was a real home-ground advantage for Australia.

He noted the music was pumping in the background and that Australia got the home-ground calls and a really good start, making it too hard for Samoa to chase from there. New Zealand great Shaun Johnson called out the refereeing on Channel 7's coverage, arguing Samoa did not get a fair shot. He said he was torn criticising the officials but felt Adam Gee got calls wrong and gave Australia the rub of the green.

Samoa Reacts to Officiating

He said Samoa needed to be better at handling that but was very frustrated at the officiating. Johnson questioned how Adam Gee was officiating a game where Australia was involved against Samoa. He said the players were giving it their all and it was their one moment to achieve something together. He said calls within 80 minutes of footy are massive and can shift momentum.

Johnson also said an obstruction call against Samoa involving Francis Manuleleua and Australia's Liam Martin was diabolical. He said Samoa were robbed of a try in the first half when the Bunker intervened after an aerial contest between Manuleleua and Kangaroos fullback Reece Walsh. He noted it was a crucial time in the game because Australia went down the other end after that.

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Veteran half Jarome Luai told Triple M he had been impressed with Gee in previous games during the tournament. Luai said it was not Gee's fault but rather discipline on Samoa's behalf. He said sometimes you get what you deserve and sometimes you do not. Luai avoided suspension for dangerous contact, along with Samoan half Ronald Volkman.

Channel 7's David Riccio said precedent would suggest Leniu faced a ban of multiple matches for the dissent alone, a big blow for his new club Parramatta. Luke Keary said Gee had an impressive year and was strong officiating Tonga against Samoa last week, but agreed it was a disappointing performance.