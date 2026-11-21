Spirit of Tasmania IV docks late in Geelong due to recurring steering issues, prompting TT-Line to investigate safety protocols for its new Bass Strait fleet.

The Spirit of Tasmania IV arrived four hours late at its Geelong terminal on Saturday morning following a significant navigational failure that forced the vessel to perform emergency loops inside Port Phillip Bay. TT-Line Chief Executive Chris Carbone confirmed that the delay resulted from a malfunction in the ferry's primary steering system, an incident that required the intervention of a tugboat to escort the ship to safety.

Technical Failure Causes Navigational Loops

Spirit IV experienced the technical difficulty early in the morning, causing the massive ferry to execute a series of circular maneuvers for more than three hours between approximately 4:40 am and 8:00 am. During this period, the vessel remained within Port Phillip Bay, unable to proceed on its standard route toward Geelong until external assistance was secured. The repeated loops were a direct response to the steering fault that compromised the ship's ability to maintain its intended course.

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TT-Line Apologizes for Inconvenience

Chris Carbone issued a public apology for the disruption but emphasized that the safety of passengers and crew remained the absolute priority over strict adherence to the timetable. He stated that the issue was confined to the primary navigational system and clarified that the Spirit of Tasmania IV was never in any danger or risk during the incident. Despite the late arrival, Carbone noted that there would be no expected delays for the ferry's return journey from Geelong to Devonport later that same Saturday night.

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Recurrence of Steering Faults Raises Concerns

This event marks the second time in a month that Spirit IV has required tugboat assistance due to technical faults, echoing a similar incident that occurred three weeks prior. The current investigation has linked the problem to the same steering fault that previously suspended autopilot usage on the new fleet within Port Phillip Bay. These recurring mechanical issues have drawn sharp criticism from passengers, with some taking to social media to describe the repeated delays as a frustrating pattern of technical hitches.

Ongoing Safety Investigations by Authorities

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is currently leading a comprehensive investigation into the steering faults affecting the new vessels, which began commercial operations last month after replacing the older Spirit of Tasmania I and II. This probe also covers a separate steering incident that impacted Spirit V during a trial voyage in October, suggesting a potential systemic issue with the new fleet's design or mechanics. TT-Line has reported the latest incident to the relevant maritime authorities as they work to resolve these critical safety concerns.