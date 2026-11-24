The Sport Australia Hall of Fame inducted legends and honored the Milan Cortina winter team while commemorating administrator Geoff Henke's transformative legacy for Australian winter sports.

Geoff Henke, widely recognized as the foundational architect of Australian winter sports, received a profound posthumous tribute at the Sport Australia Hall of Fame annual gala on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at Melbourne Park. The veteran administrator passed away on Monday, November 23, 2026, at the age of 99, precisely one day before Australia's premier aerials and moguls skiing team from the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics claimed the prestigious Don Award. New Sport Australia Hall of Fame chair Steve Hooker highlighted Henke during the opening In Memoriam segment, describing the late administrator as an incredible person whose vision reshaped the nation's competitive landscape. He specifically called out Henke as the godfather of Australian winter sports, honoring the legacy that directly enabled the recent Olympic triumphs.

Legacy of the Winter Sports Godfather

Danielle Scott, who secured a silver medal in aerials skiing at the Milan Games, and Peter McNeil, the coach for the moguls program, accepted the Don Award on behalf of the team. The award, named after cricketing legend Sir Donald Bradman, recognizes the individual or team that has most inspired Australians over the past year. Scott emphasized that the recent success was built upon Henke's unwavering support and bold decision-making that others might have avoided.

Scott told reporters that giving athletes the opportunities to succeed was the direct result of Henke's leadership, stating that the team remains forever grateful for his contributions. She noted that while the award celebrates the aerials and moguls program, Geoff Henke has been present at every step of their journey, making the recognition a fitting tribute to his extensive work across Australian winter sports.

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Olympic Success Drives Don Award Recognition

The Milan Cortina squad achieved Australia's most successful Winter Games performance in history by capturing four of the country's six total medals, including two gold victories. Jakara Anthony won gold in the double moguls event, while Cooper Woods claimed the gold in the men's moguls competition. Matt Graham added to the podium tally by securing a bronze medal in the men's dual moguls race.

The team's dominance was the primary catalyst for receiving the highest honor at the gala. The athletes expressed that their medals serve as a living extension of Henke's vision for the sport. By delivering critical infrastructure and programmatic support that others backed down from, Henke created an environment where athletes could thrive under pressure on the world stage.

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Cam McEvoy Claims the Dawn Award

In a separate recognition of transformative influence, Olympic swimming gold medallist Cam McEvoy won the Dawn Award for revolutionizing training regimes and enhancing athletic success. The award, named after swimming icon Dawn Fraser, honors individuals, teams, or organizations that demonstrate courage and bravery while improving the sport. McEvoy dramatically reduced his training time in the pool while significantly increasing strength training intensity.

This structural shift in his preparation led to breaking the 50m freestyle world record and winning gold at the Paris Games. McEvoy described the significance of winning an award named after Dawn Fraser, noting that the values she embodied remain what the nation strives to uphold. He stated that his conduct in the sport over recent years reflects those same values of changing the landscape through dedication and innovation.

Legends and Inductees Elevated to Hall of Fame

Tennis great Frank Sedgman, aged 99, was elevated to legend status as the Hall of Fame's oldest living legend, though he was unable to attend the Melbourne Park event. Netball star Liz Ellis and five-time 500cc motorcycle world champion Mick Doohan also joined Sedgman in the legend category, joining daughter Allexis Doohan and wife Selina Sines at the ceremony.

The gala also inducted eight new members into the Hall of Fame, recognizing their outstanding contributions to Australian sport. The inductees included Dylan Alcott for wheelchair sports, Dale Begg-Smith for freestyle skiing, Sandy Brondello for basketball, Shannon Eckstein for surf ironman, Lisa Sthalekar for cricket, Natalie Ward for softball, and Barry Dancer for hockey, cementing their permanent place in the nation's sporting history.