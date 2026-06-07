Sports Minister Anika Wells faces fresh audit over expensive short comcar trips

An audit reveals Sports Minister Anika Wells repeatedly charged taxpayers over $300 for short 5km trips in a chauffeur-driven comcar between 2022 and 2025. The Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority found she breached travel regulations on several family trips, though she claims delays caused the costs. A minister defends her actions as transparent.

Sport Minister Anika Wells has come under the spotlight yet again over revelations she repeatedly charged taxpayers more than $300 for 5km trips in a chauffeur-driven comcar.

An audit by the independent parliamentary watchdog found that between 2022 and 2025, Ms Wells used these taxpayer-funded vehicles for multiple short journeys at exorbitant costs. A 3km trip from Parkes to Kingston in Canberra cost $337, which translates to roughly $48 per minute. Similarly, a 2.3km trip from Capital Hill to Kingston was billed at $329, or $54 per minute.

Other trips included $248 for a 2.3km journey from Kingston to Capital Hill and $258 for a trip from Canberra to Kingston. These revelations indicate a pattern of lavish spending on brief local travel, raising serious questions about the appropriate use of public funds. When questioned about the trips, a spokesperson for Ms Wells stated that the Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority (IPEA) had examined "all these matters" after she voluntarily referred herself for an audit.

The spokesperson emphasized that the watchdog declared all the trips were "in accordance with the rules". However, later details from the IPEA audit revealed that Ms Wells attributed the high comcar costs to "unexpected delays" affecting her departure times. The government maintains a fleet of chauffeur-driven vehicles, known as comcars, to transport MPs, officials, and dignitaries.

Employment Minister Amanda Rishworth came to Ms Wells' defense, telling Sky News that the Sports Minister had acted appropriately by referring her travel to the IPEA. Rishworth praised Wells as an excellent minister who has been transparent, adding that she "did the right thing" and explained any inadvertent rule breaches, which have been dealt with. Despite the defense, the findings of the IPEA audit present a contradictory picture.

After a six-month investigation launched in December, the authority concluded that Ms Wells had indeed breached the requirements of family travel under the Parliamentary Business Resources Act. Specifically, four of her 25 taxpayer-funded family trips did not fully meet the regulations governing parliamentary benefits. Opposition spokesperson Ms Henderson criticized the Prime Minister for overlooking the minister's conduct, stating, "The Prime Minister keeps turning a blind eye while one of his ministers treats taxpayers' money like her own personal expense account.

" The controversy underscores ongoing concerns about accountability and the stewardship of public resources by elected officials, fueling calls for stricter oversight of parliamentary travel entitlements





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Anika Wells Comcar Expenses IPEA Audit Taxpayer Funds Parliamentary Travel Rules Amanda Rishworth

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