Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has questioned whether referees are match-fixing during an extraordinary rant about officiating standards in the Nations Championship. He suggested officials are showing more leniency to northern hemisphere teams and predicted Sam Prendergast will play for Ireland in Dublin this weekend despite being cited for a hip-drop tackle.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has questioned whether referees are match-fixing during an extraordinary rant about officiating standards in the Nations Championship. Erasmus suggested officials are showing more leniency to northern hemisphere teams and that incidents of foul play are not being picked up.

Erasmus Questions Match Fixing Allegations

He described it as a manipulation of the game. To illustrate his point, South Africa's head coach predicted fly-half Sam Prendergast would be available for Ireland's high-stakes clash with his Springboks side in Dublin this weekend. Prendergast was cited for a hip-drop tackle against Fiji last weekend. Erasmus also claimed Maxime Lucu, the France scrum-half, had only been in the sin-bin for seven minutes during his side's 21-19 defeat by France in Paris last Friday night.

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He said the mandatory period should have been 10 minutes. He further alleged officials had missed 17 knee-drop tackles. When asked to expand on his claim that officials had missed 17 knee-drop tackles, Erasmus said: I'm not saying he's wrong, I'm saying if he didn't see it, it must be a technology problem. If he saw it and decided not to act on it, is that not match-fixing?

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He continued: Is that not interfering with the outcome of a game if you see this injury that happened there, a knee-drop tackle happened there, and it's been decided that knee-drop tackles are out. When asked about the possibility of Ireland's Prendergast missing Saturday's showdown, Erasmus replied: I am going to say the right words now. We are in the northern hemisphere. I think there is going to be a technicality and he is going to play.

Erasmus Questions Technicality Prendergast Case

When asked to expand on what he meant by technicality, Erasmus questioned whether the correct processes had been followed around the Prendergast incident. He also raised the case of Jasper Wiese, who was cited following his red card for a dangerous shoulder clear-out on Kalvin Gourgues in Paris. It's Monday, it's now in the papers, Erasmus said of the Prendergast case, which has yet to be publicly confirmed by the Nations Championship. Was it within the period, the 12-hour period?

Who cited him? When was it cited? When Jasper got cited, it was six hours after the game, Erasmus said. We got the papers.

Northern hemisphere, he'll probably get cited for two or three weeks, so he can't play in the next two games and then he'll probably be available. We'll get that release. Erasmus added: My experience from when we're here it's ... I'm not 100 per cent sure how it works.

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Erasmus Cites Previous South African Cases

I'm not a legal guy. I don't have the right to say anything on it. He continued: I don't have a pleasant experience here from going through Lood de Jager, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Franco Mostert when we were here, all the things. And then it never seems to go away.

I'm not saying anybody's doing anything wrong. I'm just not expecting him to get... I think he'll play on Saturday. Erasmus also referenced a recent incident involving Ireland's Tadhg Furlong, who was cleared last month of grabbing Gavin Coombes' testicles during Leinster's United Rugby Championship win over Munster.

Erasmus Compares Furlong And Wessels Suspensions

Springboks hooker Wessels received an eight to nine-week suspension in October last year for a similar offence. My experience is … like Tadhg got free for the same thing that Jan-Hendrik did, Erasmus said. I don't want to go into details there because I'm not a legal person, but from a South African point of view, that hurt, that we felt it's more or less the same situation and Jan-Hendrik got nine weeks, the other guy got free.

International coaches were briefed on how hip-drop and knee-drop tackles would be officiated ahead of the resumption of the Nations Championship this autumn. Both tackle techniques were made illegal after a spate of incidents which have led to serious lower-limb damage to the ball-carrier. Erasmus has already named his match-day squad for the penultimate round of the Nations Championship, recalling record Springboks cap holder Eben Etzebeth for the encounter in Dublin.