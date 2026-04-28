Sri Lankan Monks Arrested in Massive Kush Bust at Colombo Airport

Twenty-two Buddhist monks have been arrested at Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport with 110kg of high-grade cannabis (kush) valued at 1.1bn rupees. A 23rd monk is also in custody, suspected of organizing the smuggling operation. A British national also claims drugs were planted in her luggage.

A significant drug bust has unfolded at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo, Sri Lanka , resulting in the arrest of twenty-two Buddhist monks. Customs officials uncovered a staggering 110 kilograms of high-grade cannabis, commonly known as 'kush,' concealed within the luggage of the monks.

This represents the largest single detection of kush at the country’s primary international gateway, with authorities estimating the seized narcotics to be worth 1.1 billion Sri Lankan rupees, equivalent to approximately £2.5 million. The monks, primarily junior members undergoing training at various temples across Sri Lanka, had recently returned from a four-day holiday in Bangkok, Thailand. Investigations revealed that approximately five kilograms of the potent cannabis strain were meticulously hidden within false compartments constructed within their luggage.

The discovery has sent shockwaves through the nation, raising serious questions about the involvement of religious figures in illicit activities and the potential for organized crime exploiting religious institutions. The investigation has broadened beyond the initial group of traveling monks. A 23rd monk, suspected of orchestrating the entire operation, has been apprehended in a Colombo suburb.

Police reports indicate that this individual, who did not accompany the group to Thailand, instructed the traveling monks that the concealed packages were intended as donations and that a vehicle would be dispatched to collect them upon their arrival. This suggests a pre-planned scheme involving a network of individuals and a coordinated effort to smuggle the drugs into the country.

Further scrutiny of the monks’ mobile phones has revealed photographs depicting the group enjoying their holiday in Thailand while dressed in civilian clothing, indicating a level of comfort and leisure that contrasts sharply with the austere lifestyle typically associated with monastic life. The funding source for this trip is also under investigation, with authorities exploring the possibility of external sponsorship linked to the drug trafficking operation.

The incident has sparked a national debate about the integrity of the Buddhist clergy and the need for stricter oversight of religious institutions to prevent their misuse for criminal purposes. The scale of the operation and the involvement of so many individuals point to a sophisticated smuggling ring with potentially far-reaching connections. Adding another layer of complexity to the case, a separate incident involving a British national, Charlotte May Lee, has come to light.

Lee, a 21-year-old from Coulsdon, South London, claims that drugs were surreptitiously placed in her luggage without her knowledge while she was traveling from Bangkok to Colombo. She was also detained at Bandaranaike Airport with 46 kilograms of the same drug. This parallel case raises concerns about the possibility of a wider network targeting unsuspecting travelers to facilitate drug smuggling.

Authorities are investigating whether Lee’s situation is connected to the monks’ operation or represents a separate, independent attempt to smuggle narcotics into Sri Lanka. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities meticulously examining all evidence and pursuing leads to identify all individuals involved in these interconnected cases.

The Sri Lankan government has vowed to take swift and decisive action against anyone found guilty of drug trafficking, emphasizing its commitment to combating the illegal drug trade and protecting the country from its harmful effects. The incident has prompted calls for increased security measures at Bandaranaike International Airport and enhanced screening procedures to prevent future smuggling attempts.

The long-term implications of this scandal are likely to be significant, potentially impacting the reputation of the Buddhist community and necessitating reforms within religious institutions to ensure accountability and transparency





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