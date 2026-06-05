St Francis of Assisi and the Wolf of Gubbio

The story of St Francis of Assisi taming the wolf of Gubbio is a legend that has been retold and reimagined over centuries. The tale of Francis' love and care for all humans, regardless of society's labels, is a metaphor for his journey into miracles and sainthood.

There is a story about St Francis of Assisi taming the wolf of Gubbio. The legend goes that the fierce beast terrorised the Italian city, first by taking livestock and then turning its sights onto humans, waiting outside the city gates for anyone who ventured out alone.

Francis, a man with sainthood in his future and the habits of a wealthy gadabout in his past, had turned his back on a life of leisure and founded the Franciscan order. By the early 1200s, he had fully embraced poverty and nature, amassed a dedicated following and arrived in Gubbio ready to solve the city’s problem. Against all warnings, the future saint sought out the wolf’s lair. When the wolf saw him, its demeanour changed completely.

Suddenly docile and subservient, it placed a paw in Francis’ hand and quietly returned with him into the city of Gubbio. Manufactura de Tapeçarias de Portalegre (The Wolf of Gubbio with St Francis in a bent tree) by Arthur Boyd (1974). In present-day Assisi, as I stand near the basilica where Francis’ remains are interred, a guide who grew up within the walls of the medieval town tells me this story and then pauses.

It’s a metaphor of sorts, she explains. The story has changed in its telling over hundreds of years. Francis was real, and he lived his life near where we are standing. The wolf, however, was likely not an animal at all, but a person cast out by society.

A bandit, perhaps, or a sex worker. The point of this story, then, is about Francis’ love and care for all humans, irrespective of the stamps society puts on them. His own story is carefully told across a series of 13th-century frescoes in the nearby basilica, most likely by Giotto di Bondone, which spell out a chronology of a man who renounces an easy life and begins his journey into miracles and sainthood.

Gubbio, the city where Francis performed his miracle, has embraced the story as truth. There is a statue of a stately man and a tame wolf; every souvenir store sells magnets depicting the scene as literal fact. And maybe it was. In the late 1800s, centuries-old wolf bones were reportedly dug up during renovation of a church in the area.

When Arthur Boyd visited Italy in 1964, the story of St Francis wasn’t new to the celebrated Australian artist, but it suddenly took a grip of his imagination. He saw the frescoes, walked the same streets and subsequently spent the next decade imagining and retelling the story through drawings, paintings, lithographs and finally, tapestries.

Born in Murrumbeena in 1920, Boyd was the son of artists Merric and Doris, and part of the creative dynasty whose branches stretch both backwards and forwards into architecture, visual art and literature. By the late ’60s he had firmly established himself: he had exhibited at home and abroad, was commissioned to create a ceramic sculpture for the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games, and represented Australia at the 1958 Venice Biennale, alongside the work of Arthur Streeton.

His close friends were essentially a checklist of the biggest names in contemporary art. John Perceval, Sidney Nolan, John Olsen. It was the latter two who suggested Boyd get in contact with Manufactura de Tapeçarias de Portalegre (TMP), a small workshop in Portalegre, Portugal, to reproduce some of his works as tapestries.

For the first half of the 1970s Boyd stayed in close contact with the workshop as the staff there took on their largest ever order – translating 20 of his St Francis series from their pastel originals. The result was years of round-the-clock work, millions of stitches, and a collection of artworks that ultimately took 51 years to finally put on display.

TMP was founded in 1946 by Guy Fino and Manuel Celestino Peixeiro and the first tapestry came “off the loom in 1947”, Fino’s daughter, Vera, explains. The workshop rapidly built a reputation for high-quality work, and this, coupled with a government commitment to spend 1 per cent of Portugal’s budget on public art, meant the business grew rapidly.

By the time Boyd reached out to them, the workshop – then located up a steep set of stairs into a large room where looms stretched from wall to wall – was bustling. A tapestry is essentially an image translated into an extremely fine grid – a painting or photograph rendered into a series of dots or pixels. What set TMP apart from its contemporaries was its innovative technique of “splitting the stitch”.

If a tapestry is, up close, a grid, then rendering a smooth diagonal line should be impossible, no matter how small your stitches. When each stitch is made up of a single colour, when different coloured stitches sit alongside one another, the result is “stepping” – a diagonal that looks like a staircase viewed from the side.

The technique used in Portalegre means the individual strands of the thread are separated and other colours woven in, which results in smooth lines that exactly mirror the artwork





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