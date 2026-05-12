St George Illawarra Dragons Fans Prepare for Heated Sell-Out Event

Frustrated supporters of the St George Illawarra Dragons are preparing to front the club's bosses in a sold-out event that has been described as 'not suitable for children.'ood approximately 120 Dragons members will attend the forum on Tuesday to question and demand answers to their poor start to 2026 from CEO Tim Watsford, COO Ben Creagh, and interim coach Dean Young.

Frustrated supporters of the St George Illawarra Dragons are preparing to front the club's bosses in a sold-out event that has been described as 'not suitable for children.

' approximately 120 Dragons members will attend a forum on Tuesday, June 2, where they will be able to question and demand answers to their poor start to 2026 from CEO Tim Watsford, COO Ben Creagh, and interim coach Dean Young. 'Please be aware this event is not suitable for children. Unfortunately, we are unable to stream the event online for members who are unable to attend in person,' an email sent around to members read.

St George Illawarra Dragons CEO Tim Watsford has confirmed that children won't be able to attend the event at the Bruce Gordon Centre in Fairy Meadow.

'You guys, particularly in the media, have been criticising our recruitment over the past couple of years so that will come up,' Watsford told Code Sports. Asked by the publication if the sold-out event could get fiery, Watsford added, 'Absolutely. Our fans are up and about and rightly so.

' 'We might get a few curly ones (questions), absolutely, but we wouldn't be doing our job if we didn't front up. If there are bullets fired at us, some of it is probably misjudged, some of it judged. Our fan base is passionate and we haven't had success for a while. That's not a pass mark in anyone's books and I'm not shying away from that.





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St. George Illawarra Dragons Fans Forum CEO Tim Watsford COO Ben Creagh Interim Coach Dean Young Event Location Bruce Gordon Centre Etc.

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