St George Illawarra Reforms Player Recruitment: Coach No Longer Sole Authority

The Dragons announce a new committee‑based approach to player signings, moving away from a coach‑centric model to address roster challenges and strengthen youth development.

The St George Illawarra Dragons will change the way it fills its playing roster after a week of revelations at its annual members assembly. The club's senior officials announced that the head coach is no longer authorised to negotiate and sign players independently.

Instead, a broader committee will now oversee recruitment and retention, a decision aimed at preventing the roster problems the club has faced in recent years. The committee will consider short, medium and long term needs, player performance, positional balance, salary cap compliance, character and team fit before making signings.

The chairman, the chief executive, the interim head coach and the chief operating officer were all involved in outlining the vision for the football program, recruitment strategy, governance, facilities and long‑term direction. During the gathering, held at the Bruce Gordon Centre, a cohort of close to one‑hundred club members were informed of the new governance model. They were told that the club's previous practice of giving coaches carte blanche over signings had produced a series of public relations controversies.

The former head coach who took over in 2021 had limited execution power and the subsequent coach who also doubled as head of recruitment faced criticism for the quality of his squad. In July, the Dragons opted for a collective approach, bringing the former club stalwart Ben Creagh, recruitment officer Daniel Anderson and the chief executive into the decision‑making process.

The group will now evaluate player yields together, blending collective experience with objective assessments to ensure the best outcome for the club. The announcement also highlighted the Dragons' renewed focus on developing young talent through the academy and pathway system. Former player Creagh explained that the club now employs coaches for the under‑17 and under‑19 teams at both St George and Illawarra, giving the club more control over the progression of future first‑grade players.

They intend to harness the experience of a professional squad to mould these youngsters using well‑staffed support teams including medical and strength conditioning specialists. In an interview after the meeting, interim coach Dean Young emphasised that his drafting decisions will be driven by the need to win weekly matches rather than a long‑term youth agenda. He kept a clear line between immediate performance and long‑term development, stating that the current forward line was earned through their performance.

The club's decision to share recruitment responsibility marks a turning point in a franchise that has struggled with squad consistency in the NRL. The committee structure aims to align the club's strategic objectives with realistic manpower gains, while the academy investment signals a commitment to sustaining success through home‑grown talent.





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

St George Illawarra Dragons Player Recruitment Committee Structure Athlete Development NRL

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Had an absolute crack’: Top player in Big Build clean-up steps downTop official Steve Dargarvel has been regarded as one of the most effective players in attempting to fix Victoria’s scandal-ridden construction sector.

Read more »

Essendon interim shuts down ‘distracting’ James Hird talkThe Bombers premiership player has refused to do the wrong thing by the club.

Read more »

Jury awards $176m to family of two boys killed by LA socialite in high-speed crashRebecca Grossman and former MLB player Scott Erickson were found negligent in deaths of young brothers

Read more »

Viral Kiwi star meets Argentine influencer who boosted following to 5MNew Zealand soccer player Tim Payne has met social media influencer Valen Scarsini after the Argentine encouraged his fans to follow the unheralded All Whites player.

Read more »