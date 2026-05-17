St George Illawarra's Cook misses easy try, loses 28-6 to Penrith in NRL

Coach Ivan Cleary announces he will finish his tenure in 2027; Dragons defeat sums up a club out of luck, with dramas involving Bobbie Allen, Laurie Daley and Greg Inglis

To prove how tough things have become at St George Illawarra , look no further than an incident before half-time against Penrith . Sydneysider Josh Cook , celebrating his 250th game in the NRL , put through a chip kick for himself, chased hard, and watched Brian To’o casually turn around to grab the ball only to kick it from the winger’s grasp to score.

Referee Jarrod Cole sent the decision to the bunker, which ruled To’o had possession of the ball, so Cook was denied the try and the Dragons penalised. The normally unflappable Cook vented his frustrations towards Cole, and continued to do so as the players came from the field at the break. The Dragons faithful booed Cole as he headed up the tunnel. Had the try been given, the Dragons would have trailed 12-6.

The decision to deny Cook and the Dragons sums up a club out of luck





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NRL Penrith Josh Cook Brian To’O Jarrod Cole St George Illawarra New South Wales Coach Ivan Cleary Assistant Peter Wallace Epic Weekend

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘I wanted to stay’: Damien Cook’s pain over Dragons exitThe hooker was “filthy” that he was no longer wanted but is now intent on using his remaining time at St George Illawarra to avoid the joint venture’s first wooden spoon.

Read more »

2022 NRL Gold Coast Titans vs Newcastle Knights, NSW vs Queensland Showdown in Magic RoundThe opener of the day's Magic Round features Gold Coast Titans against Newcastle Knights, followed by a blockbuster encounter between New Zealand Warriors and Brisbane Broncos. The final match of the day pits the ladder-leading Penrith Panthers against winless St George Illawarra Dragons.

Read more »

Penrith Panthers vs. Illawarra Dragons NRL match previewThis news article provides a comparison of the Penrith Panthers and Illawarra Dragons NRL teams, highlighting the significant disparity in their performances this season.

Read more »

Josh Cook v Brian To’o: Glancing Touch Tale of Dragons’ StruggleA tale of a contentious 'glancing touch' decision and St George Illawarra's lacklustre season as they lose to Penrith, and the looming challenge looming in New Zealand Warriors next week.

Read more »