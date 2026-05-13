St George Illawarra Winger Mat Feagai Details Nerve-wracking Mid-Game Back Injury

Mat Feagai, a winger for the St George Illawarra Dragons, spoke about a scary moment during a mid-game back injury, where it felt like his legs had stopped working.

St George Illawarra winger Mat Feagai has detailed the "very scary" moment he felt as though his legs had stopped working following a mid-game back injury.

Feagai collapsed to his knees after taking a yardage carry during Saturday's 44-10 loss to Newcastle and remained on the ground in pain for a minute before play stopped. With Feagai out of position on the ground, the Knights raided the Dragons' left side in search of more second-half points. The 25-year-old knew he needed to regather his footing to attempt a last-ditch tackle on Dom Young, but he physically could not.

"I was just screaming at myself inside saying, 'You need to get up' because it was coming down that left sideline," Feagai said. "I was right at the back and I was like, 'I need to find my legs', but I just couldn't, I couldn't move. I lost all power and I couldn't really stand up. I was a bit scared, to be honest, on the field. It felt like my legs just stopped working. "





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