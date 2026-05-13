St Kilda and Sydney move Pride Game fixture amid Collard case fallout

St Kilda and Sydney have decided to move the Pride Game fixture for the 2026 season, following the recent publicity and fallout from the Collard case. The decision was made after talks between the clubs, the Rainbow Swans supporter group, Pride Cup, and the AFL.

St Kilda chief executive Carl Dilena insists his club's removal from the Swans' 2026 Pride Game fixture 'does not alter our commitment' to LGBTQIA+ and First Nations inclusion in sport.

The Sydney-St Kilda clash in Round 13 wouldn't be the Swans' Pride Game for this year, with the Swans-Bulldogs clash in Round 17 now the designated match to help the club celebrate and support LGBTIQA+ communities. The decision was made after talks between St Kilda, Sydney, the Rainbow Swans supporter group, Pride Cup, and the AFL in the wake of the Collard case and subsequent fallout.

St Kilda has a long and proud history of inclusion, alongside Sydney, helping establish the AFL Pride Game in 2016. The AFL specifically rejects the Appeals Board's reasoning which stated, 'it is commonplace that players can employ language from time to time which is racist, sexist, or homophobic whilst on the field.

' The AFL strongly rejects the statement not only that such language is commonplace, but also any implication that may be a factor in determining the severity of the sanction





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St Kilda Sydney Pride Game Collard Case Fallout Inclusion Education Respect Safe Respected Football Everyone Values Staff Players Fans Community AFL AFL Pride Game Rainbow Swans Pride Cup Collard Homophobic Language Racist Sexist Language Severity Sanction Appeals Board Andrew Dillon Reasonings Commonplace Implication Factor Determining Severity

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