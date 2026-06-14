St Kilda Holds Off GWS as Ryan Kicks Career-Best Six Goals

St Kilda secured an eight-point win over GWS at Marvel Stadium, with Liam Ryan's six goals leading the charge. The victory keeps the Saints in wildcard finals contention after a tense finish.

St Kilda have secured a gripping eight-point victory over Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, thanks to a stunning six-goal performance from recruit Liam Ryan .

The final margin of 14.12 (96) to 13.10 (88) masked a tense finish, with Giants forward Aaron Cadman believing he had earned a free kick inside the final minute that could have tied the match. However, the umpire's whistle remained silent, allowing the Saints to hold on and improve their record against teams outside the top eight. The win keeps St Kilda firmly in contention for a wildcard finals berth, showcasing their resilience and ability to close out tight contests.

Ryan, who kicked five goals in the previous round against Sydney, continued his remarkable form despite a quiet first quarter where he did not record a disposal. He erupted in the second term, booting three goals from his first three kicks and proving a constant threat in the air and at ground level. St Kilda coach Ross Lyon lauded Ryan's impact pre-game, noting the recruit's seamless transition from West Coast and his positive influence on the club's culture.

Lyon highlighted how the team's game plan, which focuses on stretching the ground, allowed Ryan to capitalize on half-chances. Ryan's ability to compete strongly in marking contests and his relentless work rate made him a nightmare for GWS defenders throughout the match. Beyond Ryan, young midfielder Jack Hall continued his impressive debut season with a goal that showcased his elite endurance and speed.

Hall sprinted from one side of the forward 50 to the other to mark and convert, drawing praise from commentators who labeled him All Australian quality this year. The Saints' recruiters were commended for drafting Hall from Box Hill in the mid-season draft, a move that has paid dividends. GWS, despite the loss, showed fight with Cadman and others keeping the game alive until the final siren.

The Giants will rue missed opportunities, but the day belonged to St Kilda and the brilliance of Liam Ryan, whose six-goal haul set a new career high and solidified his status as a pivotal figure in the Saints' finals push





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