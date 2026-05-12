St Kilda Proshares Foundation Indigenous Round Ambassador Bradley Hill Shares His Story of Confronting Ross Lyon After Coach's Inappropriate Remark at Training

St Kilda veteran Bradley Hill has opened up on his conversation with Ross Lyon after the coach made an inappropriate remark at training. The incident involved three Indigenous players linked up and Lyon saying 'I love the Brotherboy connection, but we all have to remember we are part of a bigger team here.' Hill personally rang Lyon and expressed his feelings before the two men had an in-person chat at the club. Hill and other Indigenous players accepted Lyon's sincere apology.

St Kilda veteran Bradley Hill opened up on the 'uncomfortable' and 'emotional' conversation he had with Ross Lyon after the coach made an inappropriate remark at training.

The incident involved three Indigenous players linked up and Lyon saying 'I love the Brotherboy connection, but we all have to remember we are part of a bigger team here.

' Hill personally rang Lyon and expressed his feelings before having an in-person chat with other Indigenous players at the club. Lyon accepted what he said was inappropriate, and the players accepted his sincere apology. Speaking to Hamish McLachlan, Hill explained how the situation unfolded. Unfiltered with Bradley Hill airs 9.30pm Wednesday following The Front Bar on Seven and 7plus Sport





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