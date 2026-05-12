St Kilda Under Fire for Injury Management After Wanganeen-Milera Calf Strain

St Kilda faces criticism for its handling of Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera’s calf injury, with experts questioning the decision to fly him to Darwin despite concerns. The midfielder is set to miss several matches, raising doubts about the club’s management strategies.

St Kilda Football Club is facing accusations of mismanagement following the injury to star midfielder Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera , who will miss multiple matches due to a calf strain.

The player was initially sidelined from Saturday’s game against Gold Coast Suns due to a corked leg muscle, which raised eyebrows when it was revealed he had traveled to Darwin for the match. St Kilda coach Ross Lyon had previously stated that Wanganeen-Milera was recovering from the injury, but doubts about the club’s handling of the situation were amplified after further medical reports were released.

AFL premiership player Kane Cornes, a frequent commentator on the sports agenda, criticized the Saints for their decision to fly Wanganeen-Milera to Darwin, where he ultimately did not play. Cornes argued that the long flight—four hours each way—and the physical strain it might have placed on a player already nursing an injury was a misstep.

During a segment on The Agenda Setters, Cornes questioned the wisdom behind the move, suggesting that the club should have had better information about Wanganeen-Milera’s condition before sending him on such a demanding trip. When fellow panelist Nick Riewoldt defended the idea of giving top players every chance to play, Cornes remained unconvinced, stating that the risk of further injury was unnecessary.

A day after the initial discussion, medical updates confirmed Wanganeen-Milera’s calf tear, which will keep him out of action for at least three games. Cornes reiterated his criticism, arguing that the club should have managed the situation more carefully to avoid worsening the injury. Wanganeen-Milera will miss the upcoming game against Richmond before his team faces top contenders Fremantle and Hawthorn—key clashes that will test St Kilda’s finals aspirations.

Meanwhile, St Kilda’s football boss Lenny Hayes explained that the club had wanted to give Wanganeen-Milera every opportunity to prove his fitness but ultimately chose caution. Despite showing minimal pain, the scan results confirmed the minor strain, necessitating his absence from the field. In additional injury news, co-captain Cal Wilkie is set to undergo a fitness assessment before the Richmond match, aiming to extend his streak of 164 consecutive games.

Wilkie was forced off during the Gold Coast Suns game after an accidental knee to the back from Suns forward Ben King, but scans have ruled out internal damage. Another player, Jack Higgins, could return from a concussion, though teammate Liam Ryan will miss three weeks with his own calf injury





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