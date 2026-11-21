A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after a stabbing on Bourke Street Melbourne CBD. Police seek a 30-year-old suspect and urge public cooperation.

A serious violent incident occurred on Saturday, 21 November 2026, in the heart of Melbourne when police responded to a stabbing outside the H&M store on Bourke Street. The attack resulted in a 24-year-old man being transported to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with critical injuries to his upper body. Emergency services arrived at the scene around 2:30pm following reports of an assault near the corner of Elizabeth Street. The victim is currently undergoing surgery, and authorities have described his condition as not life-threatening despite the severity of the chest wound.

Details Of The Bourke Street Assault

Victoria Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the altercation, which involved an unprovoked attack by an unidentified male on a local resident. Inspector Dale Huntington provided details to media outlets, stating that the victim was engaged in an argument with the suspect when the situation escalated to a stabbing. The police believe the victim was approached without cause by a Caucasian male aged approximately 30, who displayed a dishevelled appearance and had a beard.

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Following the assault, the suspect fled the scene on foot, running along Elizabeth Street towards Little Bourke Street. Investigators are currently tracking the movements of the alleged offender and believe he may frequently visit the Central Business District. Authorities have noted that the suspect could potentially be experiencing homelessness, a factor that may explain his presence in the area. Police are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.

Suspect Description And Police Appeal

Inspector Dale Huntington emphasized that the violence was isolated and not representative of daily life in Melbourne. He clarified that while the CBD is a dynamic area with high foot traffic, especially during the Christmas shopping season, such incidents are rare. The police are relying on public assistance to locate the suspect, noting that the area is crowded with shoppers and pedestrians. They are particularly interested in gathering surveillance footage from nearby businesses or witnesses who may have captured the event.

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The victim is understood to be a local resident who was in the city to engage with events and attractions. The location of the attack is near significant landmarks, including the Myer Christmas windows, which attract large crowds. Inspector Huntington reassured the community that police do not anticipate further incidents and are focused solely on apprehending the individual responsible. He highlighted that the department works closely with service providers to manage homelessness and ensure public safety in the CBD.

Community Safety And Patrol Measures

The incident has sparked discussions among Melbourne residents regarding public safety and the need for increased police presence in the city center. Harry, a university student who was nearby during the emergency response, observed numerous officers rushing to the H&M location. He expressed concern over the perceived lack of effective measures to deter crime in the area. Many locals feel that visible police patrols provide a necessary sense of security and discourage violent behavior.

Ryu, a resident who has lived in the Melbourne CBD for nearly four years, stated that he has begun avoiding certain parts of the city due to fears of violent crime. He emphasized that seeing police officers on the street makes him feel safer and reduces anxiety about potential attacks. Ryu supports an increase in patrols, believing it would significantly improve the comfort level of residents and visitors alike. The police are currently conducting inquiries to determine the whereabouts of the suspect and prevent any recurrence of such violence.

Next Steps And Contact Information

Police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing or access to relevant video footage to come forward. Inspector Dale Huntington stressed the importance of community cooperation in resolving the case and ensuring justice for the victim. Individuals with information are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. This line allows for anonymous tips and has been instrumental in solving similar cases in the past.

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The investigation remains ongoing as forensic teams process the scene and interview potential witnesses. Authorities are working to clear the area of any potential threats and restore normalcy to Bourke Street. The Royal Melbourne Hospital continues to treat the 24-year-old victim, with medical staff providing updates on his recovery. As the city moves forward, police remain committed to maintaining order and protecting the public in this busy commercial district.