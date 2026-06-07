Stacey King, Three-Time NBA Champion with Bulls and Longtime Broadcaster, Dies

Stacey King, a key reserve on the Chicago Bulls' first three championship teams in the 1990s and later the team's iconic color commentator, has passed away. He was known for his humor and insightful analysis during broadcasts.

Stacey King , a former player who won three NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s and later became a beloved broadcaster for the team, has died.

King was selected by the Bulls with the sixth overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft out of the University of Oklahoma. He was part of the franchise's first three-peat, winning titles in the 1990-91, 1991-92, and 1992-93 seasons alongside Michael Jordan. His on-court career included stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Boston Celtics before he transitioned to broadcasting.

King joined the Bulls' broadcast team in 2006 as a studio analyst and became the color commentator in 2008, a role he held for many years. His voice and personality became synonymous with Bulls basketball for a generation of fans. Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf expressed deep sorrow, noting that King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and a truly unique personality in the organization's history.

Reinsdorf highlighted that King's connection to Chicago, the Bulls, and the fans spanned more than three decades, first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that brought Bulls basketball into homes across the region. Michael McCarthy, president and CEO of the Chicago Sports Network, described King as one of the most beloved figures in Chicago sports.

McCarthy emphasized that whether through his basketball insight, his humor, or his unforgettable calls, King made every game more enjoyable and every broadcast better. King's passing marks the loss of a basketball figure who deeply impacted the city's sports landscape both on and off the court





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