Stacey Waaka scores three tries as Kiwi Ferns beat Fetu Samoa 32-0 to reach seventh straight Rugby League World Cup final

Stacey Waaka scored a hat-trick as New Zealand defeated Fetu Samoa 32-0 in Newcastle to reach their seventh consecutive Women's Rugby League World Cup final. The Kiwi Ferns will face either Australia or Fiji in the decider.

Stacey Waaka scored a hat-trick as New Zealand defeated Fetu Samoa 32-0 in Newcastle on Saturday to reach their seventh consecutive Women's Rugby League World Cup final.

The Kiwi Ferns have now made the decider in all seven women's World Cups since the inaugural tournament in 2000. New Zealand will face either Australia or Fiji, who play the second semifinal in Sydney on Sunday. Fetu Samoa were making their maiden semifinal appearance and were rarely threatened by an inexperienced Pacific Island nation. The Kiwi Ferns drew first blood within two minutes, capitalising on a Samoan error to send winger Mackenzie Wiki over out wide.

Also read New Zealand faces Samoa in Rugby League World Cup semifinal at Hunter Stadium

Samoa Struggle With Handling Errors

Fetu Samoa suffered a horrible start when hooker Mary-Jane Taito threw a forward pass in the first set of the match. Samoa got themselves back into the contest with firm defence, as handling errors cruelled both sides. The Kiwi Ferns had nine errors and Samoa had seven, highlighting the tension of a semifinal. Samoa's best chance of the first half came midway through the 35 minutes when they had four consecutive sets at the Kiwi Ferns' goal-line.

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But the first-time semifinalists failed to score, and would not come close again before half-time. In an otherwise error-marred first half, the Samoans had the better of the chances, but failed to register points in good territory. As the wind picked up and dark clouds closed in on Hunter Stadium, New Zealand scored a second try when Stacey Waaka charged onto a kick that was allowed to bounce by the Samoans to ensure her nation had an 8-0 lead.

Repelling a five-minute assault at their try-line, New Zealand would catch Samoa napping soon after when Waaka secured her first four-pointer. Another kick to the in-goal was caught by a flying Waaka in the 44th minute for her second try, extending the lead to 14 points. The Kiwis extended their lead to 14 five minutes into the second half, when another Raecene McGregor kick landed perfectly for Waaka's second try of the game.

Waaka Exploits Defensive Mistakes

Perseverance paid off for the centre, with a lack of urgency from winger Mercedez Taulelei-Siala while attempting to secure a McGregor kick coming back to bite the Samoans. As Fetu Samoa's errors continued, the Kiwi Ferns were able to punish them and take away any confidence the Pacific Island nation had.

The Kiwis continued to press and iced the match with a three-try burst in six minutes to Mele Hufanga in the 58th minute, Kaiyah Atai in the 60th minute and Waaka in the 64th minute. The Kiwi Ferns ran away with it late with four tries in the final 12 minutes, with McGregor, centre Mele Hufanga and back-rower Kaiyah Atai joining Waaka on the tryscorers list.

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Waaka, who won two Olympic gold medals in rugby 7s and two women's Rugby Union World Cups with New Zealand, continued her brilliant tournament where she has already scored six tries. With her hat-trick, Waaka drew level with Australia winger Jaime Chapman atop the tournament's tryscoring tally with nine.

Waaka Praises Young Teammates

A really close first half, but the team who was going to win was the one who played right to the end, then I think we done that, Waaka told the 7 Network post-match. I love playing games with these young guns. It's fun learning off them too, because they've been in the game a little bit longer, but I'm just enjoying the whole experience.

Otesa Pule of New Zealand is tackled during the 2026 Women's Rugby League World Cup Semi Final match between New Zealand Kiwi Ferns and Samoa at Hunters Stadium on November 07, 2026 in Newcastle, Australia.